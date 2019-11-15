Tora Agarwala wins PoleStar award for ‘Best Good News Feature’

Tora Agarwala, an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, has won the PoleStar Foundation award in ‘Best Good News Feature’ category for her article ‘Hima Das: The girl who chases time’. Agarwala, who reports from Guwahati, had interviewed the Indian sprinter and given a glimpse of her journey. “For most of her life, Hima Das has faced life’s challenges by running. She has run in rage and joy, after brawls and victories, and as if her life depended on it,” Agarwala wrote.

The PoleStar Foundation, an independent Trust established in 1998 to recognise Excellence in Journalism in India, conducted the 21st Annual PoleStar Awards November 2019 at Hyatt Regency in Chennai has now honoured her for presenting the account of Das’ life.

Apart from Agarwala, Rukmini Rao (Assistant Editor, Business Today) and Goutam Das have also won an award in ‘Best Feature in Business Journalism’ category for ‘Setting Flipkart Right’, whereas G Seetharaman (Senior Assistant Editor, The Economic Times) and Sachitanand (freelancer) won it in ‘Best Feature in Technology Journalism’ category ‘Breach Suspected!’.

Jury Special Mention award went to Jyotindra Dubey (independent journalist and freelancer) for his article ‘The Binary Options Blackhole: Forget about making money, it will suck in what you have’.