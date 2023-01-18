Live Updates: EC to announce schedules for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly polls today

Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura Assembly Elections Live Updates: The Election Commission of India will Wednesday announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura. The poll panel is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2.30 pm in New Delhi to announce the dates. The term of the three assemblies with 60 members each ends in March.
Last week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel had visited the three Northeastern states to review the poll preparations. According to a PTI report, the poll schedule of the three states will be chalked out keeping in mind Board examinations and the movement of security forces.
While the term of the Nagaland Assembly ends on March 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22, respectively. As of now, the BJP is in power in Tripura and a part of the ruling coalitions with the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland and with the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya. As soon as the schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force in the three states.