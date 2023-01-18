scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
Live now

Live Updates: EC to announce schedules for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly polls today

Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura Assembly Elections Live Updates: The terms of the three assemblies with 60 members each will end in March. 

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 18, 2023 12:06 IST
Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel addresses a press conference over Meghalaya Legislative Assembly elections, in Shillong, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura Assembly Elections Live Updates: The Election Commission of India will Wednesday announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura. The poll panel is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2.30 pm in New Delhi to announce the dates. The term of the three assemblies with 60 members each ends in March.

Last week, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel had visited the three Northeastern states to review the poll preparations. According to a PTI report, the poll schedule of the three states will be chalked out keeping in mind Board examinations and the movement of security forces.

While the term of the Nagaland Assembly ends on March 12, the terms of the Meghalaya and Tripura assemblies end on March 15 and March 22, respectively. As of now, the BJP is in power in Tripura and a part of the ruling coalitions with the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland and with the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya. As soon as the schedule is announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force in the three states.

Live Blog

Election Commission of India to announce the schedules for the Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly polls today. Follow Live Updates here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Minister with Tripura CM Manik Saha being garlanded during a Bharatiya Janata Party rally at Dhamanagar in poll-bound Tripura, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Heat is on as poll season begins in NE, with VIP visits, alliance cracks, statehood talks

Ahead of the coming Assembly elections, the poll season in the Northeast is heating up, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah dropping in for a visit to Tripura and Nagaland this week. Along with Meghalaya, the two states are scheduled to hold elections next month.

The high-profile visits, following soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour of Tripura and Meghalaya last month, signals the BJP’s early push in a region where it now is part of the ruling coalition in most states, in some form or another.

In Tripura, Shah flagged off the BJP campaign with a rath yatra, its first for the state, to highlight its government’s achievements, after dislodging the CPI(M) from power after five years.

EC says violence-free polls is main goal in Tripura, won’t tolerate rule breaches

The Election Commission sounded strict caution on Thursday against poll violence and rule violations in Tripura and said that it had met administrative, security and election officials and identified 25 issues to be addressed for ensuring free and fair Assembly polls.

In a media briefing prior to their departure from the state in the morning, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, “In many states, pre-poll violence doesn’t happen anymore. In Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where polls were held recently, there was no violence. Intimidating any candidate, burning party offices, preventing free and fair voting would not be tolerated. Everyone has been given strict instructions that these would not be allowed at any cost. Confidence building and free voter participation are paramount.”

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 12:06 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close