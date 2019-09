The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday announced its second list of candidates for the Assembly elections.

The party has named five candidates and renominated Byculla MLA Waris Pathan. It has fielded Ratnakar Dnyanu Daware from Kurla, Mohammed Saalim Qureshi from Bandra East, Shahnawaz sarfraz Hussain Shaikh from Anushaktinagar and Arif Moinuddin Shaikh from Andheri West.

The party had, earlier this month, released its list of four candidates.