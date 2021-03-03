Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: ‘We’ll be there wherever Mamata Banerjee needs us,’ says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (Express Photo)

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday and declared his support for the TMC. “It is our priority & duty to not let any communal and fascist force come into power (in West Bengal). We’ve decided to strengthen Mamata ji’s hands & give our unconditional support to her. She has called us & we’ll be there wherever she needs us,” he said, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the DMK and Congress will likely seal a poll pact in Tamil Nadu today. They had concluded the first round of talks last month and a final decision on the seat-sharing between the parties is expected later in the day. The DMK, on Tuesday, had signed poll pacts for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), allotting them three and two seats, respectively.

In other news, Priyanka Gandhi, while campaigning in Assam announced five “guarantees”, including a law to nullify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, if the party is voted to power. Other than the law to nullify the CAA — Priyanka told a rally in Tezpur that it would be the party’s first step — the promises include five lakh government jobs, raising the wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.