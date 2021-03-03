scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: ‘We’ll be there wherever Mamata Banerjee needs us,’ says Tejashwi Yadav

West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Live Updates: The Election Commission has announced the poll schedule for four states and one Union Territory, in which West Bengal will vote in eight phases, Assam in three, and Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry together on the same day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 3, 2021 10:07:12 am
Tejashwi Yadav with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (Express Photo)

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday and declared his support for the TMC. “It is our priority & duty to not let any communal and fascist force come into power (in West Bengal). We’ve decided to strengthen Mamata ji’s hands & give our unconditional support to her. She has called us & we’ll be there wherever she needs us,” he said, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the DMK and Congress will likely seal a poll pact in Tamil Nadu today. They had concluded the first round of talks last month and a final decision on the seat-sharing between the parties is expected later in the day. The DMK, on Tuesday, had signed poll pacts for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), allotting them three and two seats, respectively.

In other news, Priyanka Gandhi, while campaigning in Assam announced five “guarantees”, including a law to nullify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, if the party is voted to power. Other than the law to nullify the CAA — Priyanka told a rally in Tezpur that it would be the party’s first step — the promises include five lakh government jobs, raising the wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

Live Blog

Ahead of Assemebly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, political parties have launched their campaigns to woo the voters. Follow the latest news and developments

10:07 (IST)03 Mar 2021
'No discussion': Dilip Ghosh on Sourav Ganguly's entry into BJP

BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said there has been no discussion on Sourav Ganguly's entry into BJP

Heated campaigns by heavyweight leaders and speculations on pre-poll alliances kept the political temperature up in the poll-bound states Tuesday.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath trained guns on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for practising “appeasement politics”, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her party would roll back Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if voted to power in Assam.

Down south, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran played down speculations of an alliance between his party and AIADMK while in Kerala, a CPI(M) MLA and the DYFI all-India president were sent to judicial custody in connection with a case in 2009.

