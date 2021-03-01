Election 2021 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Tamil Nadu, Priyanka in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari (INC/Congress)

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Launching an attack at the NDA, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping away the forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting “one culture, one nation, and one history” concept. Addressing a rally in Kanyakumari, Gandhi also said that history has shown that nobody can rule Tamil Nadu other than the Tamil people. “This election will show the same thing that only a person who truly represents the Tamil people can be a chief minister of Tamil Nadu,”, he said during a public address in Kanyakumari as part of his three-day tour of poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra began her two-day visit to poll-bound Assam today by offering prayers at the famed Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Clad in a red outfit, the prevalent colour symbolising Shakti, the Congress leader said that she wanted to visit the temple for long and “her wish has come true”.

After visiting the Kamakhya shrine, she left for the airport to go to Lakhimpur in Upper Assam, where she is scheduled to visit Sonari gram panchayat, hold a meeting with party workers and launch a protest programme of unemployed youths. Her visit comes after the return of Hagrama Mohilary, the chief of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), to the Congress-fold over the weekend.