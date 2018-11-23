2018 Assembly elections HIGHLIGHTS: Sonia Gandhi stood by people when they dreamt of forming Telangana, says Rahul

2018 Assembly elections HIGHLIGHTS: Kickstarting Congress’ campaign in poll-bound Telangana, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday castigated the TRS government for failing to work on several parameters. “Water, funds, and jobs were the basis of the formation of Telangana. The TRS government has failed to work on these parameters,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Medchal.

She said she was saddened to look at the state of affairs in the state. “The development which was supposed to happen has not happened,” Gandhi added. She also pointed out that benefits of the right to work popularly called MNREGA introduced by the Congress has failed in Telangana under the TRS regime. This is Sonia’s first rally ever since the formation of the new state in June 2014.

While Rahul will campaign across the state, Sonia will only campaign in Medchal constituency for the December 7 elections. The Congress is part of Prajakutami — the alliance which also has TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI. Congress will release its manifesto today.