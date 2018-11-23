2018 Assembly elections HIGHLIGHTS: Sonia Gandhi stood by people when they dreamt of forming Telangana, says Rahul

2018 Assembly elections HIGHLIGHTS: Kickstarting Congress’ campaign in poll-bound Telangana, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday castigated the TRS government for failing to work on several parameters. “Water, funds, and jobs were the basis of the formation of Telangana. The TRS government has failed to work on these parameters,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Medchal.
She said she was saddened to look at the state of affairs in the state. “The development which was supposed to happen has not happened,” Gandhi added. She also pointed out that benefits of the right to work popularly called MNREGA introduced by the Congress has failed in Telangana under the TRS regime. This is Sonia’s first rally ever since the formation of the new state in June 2014.
While Rahul will campaign across the state, Sonia will only campaign in Medchal constituency for the December 7 elections. The Congress is part of Prajakutami — the alliance which also has TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI. Congress will release its manifesto today.
TRS deliberately ignored farmers: Sonia Gandhi
Telangana was run by one person: Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi dreamt with you: Rahul Gandhi
Congress, CPI, TDP and TJS have come together: Rahul Gandhi
When you were fighting for Telangana, Sonia Gandhi was standing with you, says Rahul Gandhi. The TRS rule is about to come to an end and for this purpose Congress, CPI, TDP, TJS have come together. The promise that your chief minister could not fulfil, this alliance would do the same. For the past five years, one person ruled over Telangana. The govt that will be formed in the future would not work for one person but for the people. This alliance will provide the people of the state with employment and change the state for good.
TRS govt failed to work: Sonia Gandhi
I am saddened to look at the state of affair in Telangana: Sonia Gandhi
Water, Funds & Jobs were the basis of the formation of Telangana: Sonia Gandhi
Earlier when I used to meet the women in Telangana, I used to feel proud. Whenever I used to visit other states, I used to speak about Telangana with pride. But it is very sad, that the present government has not been able to work upon women upliftment. We had to face political consequences because of the formation of Telangana. In spite of this, we went ahead and carved out Telangana.
Congress stands by its promise with Andhra Pradesh, especially special category status: Sonia Gandhi
We were aware of the pain Andhra had to go through during the formation of Telangana, so we introduced policies specific for Andhra, including special category status. We had decided to give Telangana a special category status. I want to tell Andhra Pradesh, that all the promises made Congress, especially the special category status stand today. I am very sad to see the state of affairs in the state. I ask you the promises made to you, how many have been fulfilled? Has the government taken any steps for you? The new state was formed so that people would get water, employment, however, people have committed suicide. People could not even avail the benefits of the Mnrega scheme. People of Telangana are still looking for employment.
I feel like a mother who sees her son after a long time: Sonia Gandhi
First in four years, since the formation of Telangana, Sonia Gandhi takes centre stage at Medchal and addresses a gathering.
"I am so happy today like a mother feels when she meets her long-lost son. I remember how difficult it was to get a separate state. It was not an easy task. You gave Manmohan, Rahul and Congress strength so we could take such a big decision," says Sonia Gandhi.
Modi broke protocol to hand over Rs. 30,000 crore Rafale deal to Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
This is the battle for MP's future. Youth, farmers and women of Madhya Pradesh have decided to make Congress victorious, says Rahul Gandhi while addressing people in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.
Acres of land is snatched from farmers, they do not get any MSP. Shivraj Chouhan govt steals land from farmers and Aadivasis. UPA govt introduced Land Acquisition Act to prevent illegal and unfair land acquisition but this is policy is not implemented by BJP in MP.
The youth is well aware that in order to pass an exam, bribe or cheating would suffice. Mr. Modi broke protocol and rules to hand over 30,000 Cr Rafale deal to his friend Anil Ambani. That is why people say, 'Chowkidar chor hai'.
What kind of a fight is this against black money, where innocent are standing in a line, while all thieves are converting their black money to white from backdoors. This is the battle for MP's future. Youth, farmers and women of Madhya Pradesh have decided to make Congress victorious.
Why defamation not filed in cases of illegal mining, e-tendering, Gandhi asks
On one hand there is Shivraj Chouhan, who has been CM of MP for 15 years and enjoys all power and resources. On the other hand, there is Congress who represents the voice of people," says Rahul Gandhi while addressing people in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.
'Has Rahul baba taken a bull for ploughing,' asks Shah in Madhya Pradesh
"Rahul baba shouts for farmers, has Rahul baba ever taken the reins of a bull for ploughing," asks Shah. "During your time, farmers were getting beaten up for availing urea. Modi government instead shut the black market through neem coating the urea. Now farmers don't have to stand in que for urea," says Shah.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan provided electricity in each household: Amit Shah
"The BJP led by Modi ji has made Shivraj Singh Chohan the candidate for the position of chief minister," said Amit Shah while addressing the public at Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh. "It is the people of Madhya Pradesh to decide which government should be formed in the state. You have seen Congress working where there was lack of electricity, while Shivraj Chouhan has worked to provide electricity in each household," said Shah.
Watch: Narendra Modi in Mizoram
Congress called local attire given to me by northeast people as 'outlandish': PM Modi in Mizoram
"The work culture of Congress has caused many projects to be delayed, leading to crumbling infrastructure in the state," Modi addressed the people in Mizoram. "However, the neighbouring states have excellent infrastructure. Unsurprisingly, the Chief Minister of Mizoram is also the PWD minister of the state for years," said Modi.
"The Congress leaders have utter disregard for the Northeast which is evident from their insult of the Northeast attire. They went on to call local attire, given to me by the Northeast people, 'outlandish'," Modi said while addressing people in Aizwal, Mizoram.
Yeh to thehre pardesi, saath kya nibhayenge: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Rahul Gandhi
Where would Rahul Gandhi be after November 28, the day voting day in Madhya Pradesh," asked Shivraj Chouhan while addressing public in Satna. He stays abroad more than in the country, Chouhan further said.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan stole money from people of Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi posed a question to the public that when he speaks about mid-day meal, E-tendering and coal mining scam, why does Shivraj Singh Chouhan not speak of defamation. Its because Chouhan has stolen from people of Madhya Pradesh.
Further he says, Congress will set up a network of food processing plants where farmers can seek better prices for their crops and youth can seek employment opportunities.
Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya say 'Acche din' have arrived': Rahul Gandhi
In Chhattisgarh, the elction campaign came to an end and Congress entered like a wave. A similar wave will be seen in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states, says Rahul Gandhi while addressing the crowd.
Modi Ji promised "Achhe din" and people waited for four years. Later people called him a liar. Modi ji is unable to come out with the truth.
If you ask Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay mallya about 'Achhe din', they say it has arrived, however, people say the 'chowkidar' is a thief. The biggest scam is demonetisation. If the aim of demonetisation was to fight black money, why were farmers, labourers and small traders seen in lines? Why were people in suits not present as well?" asks Gandhi.
We brought NRC in Assam and marked 40 lakh infiltrators: Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh
"Farmers are buying wheat, rice and maize with the help and support of the BJP," said BJP chief Amit Shah while speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh. Further, he informed the crowd that while Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh government gave Rs. 34190 crore to the state, Modi government provided Rs. 344126 crore in the 14th Finance Commission.
Under Congress rule, people infiltrated the country as they looked upon them as a vote bank. Our government in Assam introduced the NRC and marked 40 lakh infiltrators.
Congress govt in MP will prioritise employment generation: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Rafale deal
Addressing the crowd in MP, Rahul Gandhi said, "Mr Modi talks about Surgical Strike, but he should know that the helicopters used during surgical strike were manufactured by HAL. Then why was Rafale deal taken away from HAL and given to Anil Ambani?"
Vyapam is the truth of MP, says Rahul Gandhi
Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi begins his address in Vidisha
Transformation through Transportation is our agenda for North-East: PM Modi
Addressing a public gathering in Mizoram, PM Modi said that the development of India is only possible if the North-East is developed.
"Transformation through Transportation is our agenda, the main area of focus for us is to devlop connectivity through Highways, Railways, Waterways and Airways," he said.
Congress govt doesn't bother about Mizoram: PM Modi
Northeast moved beyond bandh, guns and blockades, says PM Modi in Mizoram
A Congress leader called attire of the North-east as outlandish: PM Modi in Mizoram
PM Modi attacks Congress
In the last four years the BJP Govt at the Centre has worked for greater recognition and spread of Indian culture and traditions, far and wide. But I feel a deep sense of anguish when I see the leaders of Congress abuse the same traditions: PM Narendra Modi in Lunglei, Mizoram
In the last four years, I have travelled to different states of the North-East 27 times: PM Modi
Mizoram: PM Narendra Modi addresses public gathering in Lunglei