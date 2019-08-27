Assembly elections facing tough battle, Cong turns focus to ‘Super 60’

Facing its toughest election battle in Maharashtra, the Congress has decided to focus on seats it lost by narrow margins in the 2014 assembly polls.

After managing to win just one seat in the Lok Sabha elections and being relegated to the fourth spot in the state, the party has launched a special drive – Super 60 – for the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to party leaders, it is an outreach initiative to improve the party’s prospects in assembly seats it had lost by thin margins in 2014.

Elections for the 288 Assembly seats in the state are scheduled in October. In the 2014 state polls, the Congress, which ended up winning 42 seats, had lost another 40 seats by a narrow margin.

Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe said the party has launched localised interactive campaigns with voters in these seats. Besides, the party is also focusing on 20 more seats, once considered its stronghold, where it has launched a similar outreach initiative. The Youth Congress has been tasked with the responsibility to oversee the initiative.

Tambe further said the party was also conducting intensive training workshops and booth management exercise in these constituencies. “We have also launched localised social media campaigns,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday launched a campaign to counter Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s ongoing yatra. A public gathering was held in Amravati to kickstart the initiative. Hitting out at Fadnavis-led government, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat accused the government of making “hollow” promises. “The BJP has failed to deliver on any of its poll promises,” he said.