Assembly Elections Exit Poll 2026 Date and Time: How to check details for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala?

Exit polls for all the Assembly elections held in Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam will be out by tomorrow evening. (File Photo)

Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2026: West Bengal is set to vote in the second and final phase of its Assembly elections on Wednesday, with the polling scheduled to take place from 7 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, voting for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry concluded on April 9 with high turnout, marking a crucial political test ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, with results due on May 4. Exit polls for all the Assembly elections held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam will be out by tomorrow evening, indicating first estimates of the winning candidates across the states.

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Exit poll West Bengal 2026

While the first phase on April 23 gauged the BJP’s strength in north Bengal and nearby regions, the final phase shifts the contest firmly to the TMC’s core areas, including Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman.