Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi accuses TMC of ‘betraying’ women over reservation bill

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar writes to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address to the nation. (pic: ANI)

PM accuses TMC of ‘betraying’ women: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of “betraying” women by preventing the passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament. Addressing an election rally in Bishnupur in West Bengal’s Bankura district, Modi alleged that the TMC, along with the Congress, blocked the bill that sought to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

TMC complains against Himanta: The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he made communally charged and provocative remarks during an election rally in Cooch Behar. The party also accused Sarma of making defamatory and unverified allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the campaign.

Story continues below this ad Congress’ Sarkar slams BJP: West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar on Saturday criticised the BJP after the Women’s Reservation Bill failed in the Lok Sabha, alleging that the party had tried to use the issue for political gain ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections. Live Updates Apr 19, 2026 01:03 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Modi accuses TMC of ‘betraying’ women over reservation bill Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of “betraying” women by preventing the passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament. Addressing an election rally in Bishnupur in West Bengal’s Bankura district, Modi alleged that the TMC, along with the Congress, blocked the bill that sought to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. He claimed the BJP’s politics was centred on women’s empowerment and asserted that women voters in West Bengal would “punish” the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Prime Minister also accused the TMC of practising appeasement politics and alleged that the party had opposed both women’s empowerment and reservation. Modi further said that if voted to power in West Bengal, the BJP would provide financial assistance of up to ₹1.5 lakh to women under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to build houses. He also targeted the TMC over alleged insults to President Droupadi Murmu and claimed the party had ignored tribal communities’ concerns. (PTI) Apr 19, 2026 12:37 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TMC denies reports of IPAC halting campaign operations in Bengal The Trinamool Congress on Saturday dismissed reports claiming that political consultancy firm IPAC had halted its operations in West Bengal for 20 days. In a statement, the party said the claim was “completely baseless” and alleged it was an attempt to create confusion during the election campaign. The party said the IPAC team in West Bengal remains fully engaged with the TMC and that campaign activities are continuing as planned across the state. It added that such narratives were aimed at distracting from the “clear mood on the ground.” (ANI) Apr 19, 2026 12:35 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TMC denies reports of IPAC halting campaign operations in Bengal The Trinamool Congress on Saturday dismissed reports claiming that political consultancy firm IPAC had halted its operations in West Bengal for 20 days. In a statement, the party said the claim was “completely baseless” and alleged it was an attempt to create confusion during the election campaign. The party said the IPAC team in West Bengal remains fully engaged with the TMC and that campaign activities are continuing as planned across the state. It added that such narratives were aimed at distracting from the “clear mood on the ground.” (ANI)

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