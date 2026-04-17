Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Himanta accuses Mamata of ‘spreading misinformation’ on meat & fish consumption

While campaigning for BJP in West Bengal, Assam CM Himanta Bishwa Sharma said accused Mamata Banerjee of 'spreading misinformation'

Himanta accuses TMC of ‘spreading misinformation’: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart accusing the TMC of “spreading misinformation” on meat and fish consumption and asserted that if BJP comes to power then the only restriction will be on beef consumption and cattle smuggling. Addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar district, Sarma said, “In Assam, even after the BJP formed the government, there was no restriction on fish and meat consumption.

Case registered against TVK’s Vijay: Chennai police have registered a case against actor-politician Vijay, the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for allegedly violating election conduct rules during a campaign event in Perambur. The party has, however, accused the authorities of failing to provide adequate security for the gathering.

Story continues below this ad AIADMK Candidate List for Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Tamil Nadu’s core Opposition party AIADMK, which is leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. The third list comprises 17 candidates, and the party has already announced its candidates for 150 candidates in two phases. Full List here. Live Updates Apr 17, 2026 10:02 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, says will not allow ‘Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars’ to harm people West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday sharpened her attack on the BJP during the final week of campaigning for the Assembly elections, accusing the party of being “Bangla-Birodhi”. Campaigning in Cooch Behar district, Banerjee said she would not allow “Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars” to inflict misery on the people and vowed to protect Bengal’s rights, secular fabric and inclusive ethos. In a post on X, she said she had walked “every step” of her political journey with the people—from student politics to serving three terms as Chief Minister—and urged voters to support the Trinamool Congress symbol “Joraphool”. Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The contest is expected to be primarily between the ruling TMC, seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP. (ANI) Apr 17, 2026 09:51 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: BJP's Dilip Ghosh says 'women will not forgive opponents' of Women’s Reservation Bill BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Women’s Reservation Bill and said a rally by women would be held in Kharagpur to express gratitude. Speaking in Paschim Medinipur, Ghosh said women and the country “will not forgive those who oppose this bill.” #watch | Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal: On the Women's reservation bill, BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar says, "... We want to thank PM Modi. A rally will be held by women in Kharagpur today to thank him... Women and the country will not forgive those who oppose… pic.twitter.com/ZiUO04jUxP — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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