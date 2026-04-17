Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Himanta accuses Mamata of ‘spreading misinformation’ on meat & fish consumption

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday sharpened her attack on the BJP during the final week of campaigning for the Assembly elections, accusing the party of being “Bangla-Birodhi”. Campaigning in Cooch Behar district, Banerjee said she would not allow “Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars” to inflict misery on the people and vowed to protect Bengal’s rights, secular fabric and inclusive ethos.
In a post on X, she said she had walked “every step” of her political journey with the people—from student politics to serving three terms as Chief Minister—and urged voters to support the Trinamool Congress symbol “Joraphool”.
Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The contest is expected to be primarily between the ruling TMC, seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP.
(ANI)