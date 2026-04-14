Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi backs women’s quota in 2029 polls, says ‘democracy will become stronger and more vibrant’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the national level 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan', in New Delhi (DD/ANI Video Grab)

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (Apr 14), said that implementing women’s reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha and assembly elections will strengthen Indian democracy and representation. “With women excelling in several fields, it is only fitting that we increase the participation of women in legislative bodies. In fact, this is a subject on which there is broad consensus, not only in the present but also for several decades in the past,” he said. “Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women’s reservation fully in place,” PM Modi added.

Rahul set to begin Bengal campaign: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is all set to begin his campaign for the Congress party in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Tuesday. This comes five years after he undertook a poll campaign for his party in the state. Rahul’s sister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, will also visit Bengal to canvass for the Congress candidates in the coming days.

Story continues below this ad MK Stalin door-to-door campaign in Vellore: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s poll campaign gathered pace as he conducted a door-to-door outreach and interacted with residents ahead of the April 23 elections. THE DMK fielded sitting MLA P Karthikeyan in the Vellore seat, in a contest against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s SRK Appu. Live Updates Apr 14, 2026 11:28 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: VCK election manifesto promises 50% reservation for women Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: The VCK election manifesto promises 50% reservation for women and the enactment of a special law to prevent honour killings. #watch | Chennai | VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan party's manifesto for Tamil Nadu elections 2026



The VCK election manifesto promises 50% reservation for women and the enactment of a special law to prevent honour killings. pic.twitter.com/aRZ7LLSI0E — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026 Apr 14, 2026 11:18 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Telangana and Karnataka CMs to campaign in Tamil Nadu, says TNCC incharge Girish Chodankar Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TNCC incharge Girish Chodankar said, "Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Telangana and Karnataka chief ministers will campaign in the upcoming days." VIDEO | Tamil Nadu polls: "Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Telangana and Karnataka chief ministers will campaign in the upcoming days," says TNCC incharge Girish Chodankar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#assemblypollswithpti… pic.twitter.com/BkZf1q7uhO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2026 Apr 14, 2026 11:10 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: After five years, Rahul gets set to begin Bengal campaign Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is going to start his campaign for the Congress in the West Bengal Assembly elections on Tuesday – five years after he undertook a poll campaign for his party in the state. Rahul’s sister and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi, is also set to visit Bengal to canvass for the Congress candidates in the coming days. Read full article here Apr 14, 2026 11:08 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi backs women’s quota in 2029 polls Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (Apr 14), said that implementing women’s reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha and assembly elections will strengthen Indian democracy and representation. “With women excelling in several fields, it is only fitting that we increase the participation of women in legislative bodies. In fact, this is a subject on which there is broad consensus, not only in the present but also for several decades in the past,” he said. “Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women’s reservation fully in place,” PM Modi added.

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