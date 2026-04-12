Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP poll battle intensifies as PM Modi, Mamata set to address rallies in Bengal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally (left), and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (right). (Express Photos)

Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Sunday, as the BJP intensifies its campaign ahead of the Assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address rallies in Sonamukhi-Bishnupur in Nandakumar-Tamluk and Kanthi Parakala Prabhakar.

Meanwhile, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will hold multiple rallies in Khandagosh, Onda, Chhatna, and Asansol. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP are fighting to woo the women, youth, and welfare scheme beneficiaries ahead of the Bengal Assembly elections. While Banerjee is banking on the social coalition of women, minorities and SC and ST voters, the BJP is gaining ground through financial aid promise, vows to implement the Uniform Civil Code and provide citizenship for Hindu refugees.

Story continues below this ad In Tamil Nadu: A day earlier, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami lashed out at the DMK government in Tamil Nadu over fund flow to the state, highlighting how it could be possible for the state to get funds when it intentionally confronted the central government, news agency PTI reported. Addressing a poll campaign, Palaniswami said political parties could have differences or criticise each other during elections, however, following the polls, the elected government should serve the people. Live Updates

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