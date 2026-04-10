Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Record turnout in Assam polls lifts stakes; focus shifts to Tamil Nadu, Bengal campaigns

Voters queue up outside a polling station as Assam, Kerala and Puducherry record high turnout, with attention now shifting to the Tamil Nadu polls. (File/Representational)

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: After an intense campaign and war of words between various political parties, voter turnout remains high in all the states that voted on April 9 that included Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. Assam recorded over 85 per cent turnout, Puducherry nearly 90 per cent, while Kerala saw around 78 per cent participation, all higher than or comparable to previous elections.

Political Intepretation: The high turnout has triggered competing political interpretations. Congress leader Rashid Alvi said the surge in voting indicates “anti-incumbency”, expressing confidence that the party could form governments in all three regions. The BJP, however, has framed the participation as endorsement of governance, with leaders calling it a sign of democratic mobilisation rather than electoral backlash.

Story continues below this ad Tamil Nadu : Campaigning has intensified ahead of the April 23 polls, with the DMK, AIADMK and other players stepping up attacks and outreach efforts in what is expected to be a closely watched contest. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said his party is confident of returning to power in Tamil Nadu, claiming its campaign is progressing “excellently” as it reaches out to voters highlighting the DMK government’s shortcomings. He also targeted DMK leader Kanimozhi, questioning her position within the Karunanidhi family, even as she campaigned in Erode in support of party candidate S U Muthusamy. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the electoral contest has widened with AIMIM announcing it will contest independently after snapping ties with Humayun Kabir’s party, adding another layer to an already multi-cornered fight. With polling over in some states and ongoing in others, attention is now firmly on alliances, vote splits and turnout patterns that could shape results on May 4. Live Updates

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