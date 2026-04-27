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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: ‘My destiny, responsibility are to serve, secure and save Bengal,’ says PM Modi in Bengal

Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Campaigning for Phase 2 will end later in the day, with 142 constituencies scheduled to go to the polls on April 29.

PM Narendra Modi addresses his final campaign rally in Barrackpore, expressing confidence of BJP forming the government in West Bengal after the May 4 results.PM Narendra Modi addresses his final campaign rally in Barrackpore, expressing confidence of BJP forming the government in West Bengal after the May 4 results. (ANI)

PM Modi assured of Victory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was confident that the BJP would form the government in West Bengal after the Assembly election results on May 4. Addressing a rally in Barrackpore, Modi described the event as his last rally in the ongoing campaign. He said the large crowds that gathered along the road from the helipad to the venue reflected the enthusiasm of the people and expressed confidence that he would return to attend the BJP’s swearing-in ceremony after the results are declared.

CM Mamata expresses confidence: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong confidence that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will return to power in the ongoing Assembly elections, asserting that the victory of the slogan “Maa-Mati-Manush” is no longer a prediction but only a matter of time. Addressing public gatherings during the campaign, Banerjee said the support she has witnessed during padyatras and public meetings reflects a clear mood among voters in favour of her government. She argued that the people of Bengal have repeatedly backed her party since 2011 because of its emphasis on welfare programmes and development initiatives.

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HM Shah takes part in Roadshow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in Kolkata in support of BJP candidate Indranil Khan from the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency. The event comes on the last day of campaigning for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Campaigning for Phase 2 will end later in the day, with 142 constituencies scheduled to go to the polls on April 29.

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Referring to the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya in January 2024, Modi recalled that he had observed an 11-day ritual fast and visited several temples in South India. He said the same devotion and attachment guided his campaign in West Bengal.

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Apr 27, 2026 12:46 PM IST
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Amit Shah says BJP will form government in Bengal

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Shah also reiterated the BJP’s stand on implementing the Uniform Civil Code, saying the party believes there should not be provisions such as multiple marriages under personal laws.

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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi recounts woman supporter trying to cross barricade at rally

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Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi recounts interaction with woman supporter at Bengal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke about an incident involving a woman supporter during his rally in West Bengal, saying she had tried to cross the barricade to meet him. Addressing the gathering, Modi said the woman had arrived early in the morning without eating and had told her children that she would return only after meeting him.

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