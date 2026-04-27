Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: ‘My destiny, responsibility are to serve, secure and save Bengal,’ says PM Modi in Bengal

Apr 27, 2026 12:52 PM IST

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Kejriwal backs Mamata, alleges ‘90 lakh votes cut’ in Bengal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended his best wishes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the ongoing Assembly elections. Speaking in Kolkata, he praised the people of the state for “fighting against dictatorship”.

Kejriwal also alleged that around 90 lakh votes had been removed in the state and said the public mood suggested that voters would respond strongly in the elections.