Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: ‘My destiny, responsibility are to serve, secure and save Bengal,’ says PM Modi in Bengal

PM Narendra Modi addresses his final campaign rally in Barrackpore, expressing confidence of BJP forming the government in West Bengal after the May 4 results. (ANI)
PM Modi assured of Victory: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was confident that the BJP would form the government in West Bengal after the Assembly election results on May 4. Addressing a rally in Barrackpore, Modi described the event as his last rally in the ongoing campaign. He said the large crowds that gathered along the road from the helipad to the venue reflected the enthusiasm of the people and expressed confidence that he would return to attend the BJP’s swearing-in ceremony after the results are declared.
CM Mamata expresses confidence: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong confidence that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will return to power in the ongoing Assembly elections, asserting that the victory of the slogan “Maa-Mati-Manush” is no longer a prediction but only a matter of time. Addressing public gatherings during the campaign, Banerjee said the support she has witnessed during padyatras and public meetings reflects a clear mood among voters in favour of her government. She argued that the people of Bengal have repeatedly backed her party since 2011 because of its emphasis on welfare programmes and development initiatives.
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HM Shah takes part in Roadshow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in Kolkata in support of BJP candidate Indranil Khan from the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency. The event comes on the last day of campaigning for the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Campaigning for Phase 2 will end later in the day, with 142 constituencies scheduled to go to the polls on April 29.
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