Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar writes to CEC alleging MCC violation by PM’s address

Apr 19, 2026 01:03 PM IST

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Modi accuses TMC of ‘betraying’ women over reservation bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of “betraying” women by preventing the passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament. Addressing an election rally in Bishnupur in West Bengal’s Bankura district, Modi alleged that the TMC, along with the Congress, blocked the bill that sought to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

He claimed the BJP’s politics was centred on women’s empowerment and asserted that women voters in West Bengal would “punish” the ruling party in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Prime Minister also accused the TMC of practising appeasement politics and alleged that the party had opposed both women’s empowerment and reservation.

Modi further said that if voted to power in West Bengal, the BJP would provide financial assistance of up to ₹1.5 lakh to women under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to build houses. He also targeted the TMC over alleged insults to President Droupadi Murmu and claimed the party had ignored tribal communities’ concerns.