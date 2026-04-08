Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Congress backs Pawan Khera in Himanta controversy, questions Assam CM’s claim against Rahul Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a public meeting for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, at Kakojan Krida Santha playground, in Jorhat (@himantabiswa X/ANI Photo)

Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has projected a strong victory for the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections, claiming the alliance will win 90–100 seats, with the BJP alone crossing the 70-seat mark. “NDA will win 90-100 seats in the upcoming elections. BJP will win more than 70 seats,” he said. On Congress leader Pawan Khera he said, “Those who levelled allegations are now running away…The governments of three states have said that the documents on which the allegations were levelled are duplicate…Akhil Gogoi is a kid; we have to nab the big fishes…These documents might have been given to Pawan Khera by Rahul Gandhi.”

‘Allegations made by Pawan Khera are very valid,’ says Congress leader Imran Masood: Congress leader Imran Masood backed Pawan Khera’s remarks and accused BJP leaders of misusing law over comments on Rahul Gandhi. “I believe the allegations made by Pawan Khera are very valid, and this is why they are frustrated… Don’t you say such kind of things about Rahul Gandhi? Himanta Biswa Sarma himself is speaking ill of Rahul Gandhi. So, what kind of culture are you trying to promote by filing this FIR? If he said something that is false, then prove it to be false. File a defamation suit. How can you file an FIR for criminal conspiracy? You consider the law to be your own. You don’t believe in the Constitution, so you continue to do as you please,” he said.

Story continues below this ad Voting tomorrow: Polling will be held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry in a single phase on Thursday (April 9, 2026). Key parties in Assam are BJP, Congress and AIUDF. The run-up to the elections has been heated due to the controversies over the alleged Pakistan visits of Congress President Gaurav Gogoi’s wife and the alleged multiple passports held by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan. Live Updates

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