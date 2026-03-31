Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Case filed against Vijay for MCC violation; Polling Dates, Voter Count and All the latest Updates

The Election Commission has scheduled assembly polls for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on April 9, Tamil Nadu on April 23, and West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting set for May 4. (PTI Photo)
Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: A case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay at Peravallur Police Station for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the April 23 polls. The FIR, filed on a complaint by Flying Squad Officer Kumar, names Vijay and approximately 5,000 TVK party workers under five sections — including causing public nuisance, obstructing a public pathway, and participating in an unlawful assembly. Vijay said his party would cooperate fully with the legal process.
Five states to vote, counting on May 4: The Election Commission has announced polling dates for four states and one Union Territory. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23. West Bengal, given its size and security requirements, will vote across two phases — April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all five assemblies will be held simultaneously on May 4. The elections have been necessitated by the expiry of terms of the respective Houses in May and June.
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17.4 crore voters, 824 seats and a revamped electoral roll : CEC Gyanesh Kumar said the elections will cover 17.4 crore eligible voters across 824 constituencies — a number he likened to the combined population of Australia, France, South Africa, Germany and Canada. Voting will be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations, with 25 lakh election officials on duty. The announcement follows the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls conducted in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry — an exercise that rebuilt rolls from scratch and resulted in a reduction of 18.98 lakh voters. Assam was excluded from the SIR as its National Register of Citizens is yet to be published.
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