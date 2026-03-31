Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Case filed against Vijay for MCC violation; Polling Dates, Voter Count and All the latest Updates

The Election Commission has scheduled assembly polls for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on April 9, Tamil Nadu on April 23, and West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting set for May 4. (PTI Photo)

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: A case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay at Peravallur Police Station for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the April 23 polls. The FIR, filed on a complaint by Flying Squad Officer Kumar, names Vijay and approximately 5,000 TVK party workers under five sections — including causing public nuisance, obstructing a public pathway, and participating in an unlawful assembly. Vijay said his party would cooperate fully with the legal process.

Five states to vote, counting on May 4: The Election Commission has announced polling dates for four states and one Union Territory. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23. West Bengal, given its size and security requirements, will vote across two phases — April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all five assemblies will be held simultaneously on May 4. The elections have been necessitated by the expiry of terms of the respective Houses in May and June.

Story continues below this ad 17.4 crore voters, 824 seats and a revamped electoral roll : CEC Gyanesh Kumar said the elections will cover 17.4 crore eligible voters across 824 constituencies — a number he likened to the combined population of Australia, France, South Africa, Germany and Canada. Voting will be held at 2.19 lakh polling stations, with 25 lakh election officials on duty. The announcement follows the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls conducted in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry — an exercise that rebuilt rolls from scratch and resulted in a reduction of 18.98 lakh voters. Assam was excluded from the SIR as its National Register of Citizens is yet to be published. Live Updates Mar 31, 2026 10:13 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Will implement UCC, take strong steps against Love Jihad, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the BJP government will implement the Uniform Civil Code in Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule and ST areas. Sarma also promised strong steps against Love Jihad and said the party will work to make Assam flood-free. He added that the government will spend Rs 18,000 crore in the first two years and provide 2 lakh jobs in the next five years. Guwahati, Assam | Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "We will implement UCC in Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule, ST areas. We will take strong steps against Love Jihad. We will try to make flood-free Assam and in the first two years we will spend Rs 18,000 crore... We will… https://t.co/KuPsRh8pou pic.twitter.com/ncS3zNbWnh — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Mar 31, 2026 10:10 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Assam lived with AFSPA for 32 years due to Congress Policies, says Nirmala Sitharaman after releasing BJP manifesto Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, after releasing the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, said the state lived under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act for 32 years due to Congress policies. The remark was seen as a sharp attack on the opposition ahead of the April 9 polls in Assam. (PTI) Mar 31, 2026 10:04 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Senior Leader to Join BJP at Party Headquarters Today A prominent figure is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party at its headquarters at 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi on Tuesday at noon. The joining ceremony, confirmed by BJP Media, is expected to bolster the party's campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The identity of the leader is yet to be officially revealed.

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