Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi, Kejriwal address rallies in UP; Cong to focus on grassroot campaigning in Punjab

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Ahead of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Meerut, and used the foundation stone laying ceremony of a sports university to attack the Opposition. Addressing the rally, Modi said that the previous governments had allowed criminals to play games, while the Yogi Adityanath government left no stone unturned to jail them.
At another rally in Lucknow, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tore into the Yogi Adityanath-led government, saying he only constructed crematoriums in the state and made “arrangements” to dispatch a large number of people there, apparently referring to the second Covid wave.
In Punjab, keeping in mind the Omicron situation, the Congress has decided to the take the party’s campaign to the grassroot level and depend on person-to-person contact instead of huge rallies in the state. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Meanwhile, Sidhu also addressed a rally in Phagwara where he said that the BJP was arm-twisting rivals to make them join its fold. Sidhu also highlighted that BJP did not deserve any credit for repealing farm laws as that victory belonged purely to farmers.
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be held between February to March, 2022. Uttar Pradesh is a key for the both BJP and the Opposition particularly Congress. The outcome in UP and Punjab will also indicate the fallout of the farmers’ unrest.
The campaign committee meeting chaired by committee chairman, Sunil Jakhar, and attended by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, decided that they would follow the RSS way of seeking votes by working at the grassroots level and getting in touch with the electorate personally.
“Congress leaders and workers will organise meetings at the booth level, following the Covid protocol, wear a mask and meet people. Also, small meetings would be organised. This will reduce the need for large rallies. For now, we will just see how the Omicron variant of Covid behaves in the election bound state. Huge rallies will be organised later after witnessing how the virus behaves. Rest, we will see how all other parties roll out their campaign,” a leader privy to discussions said. (With Kanchan Vasdev)