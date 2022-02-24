scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Assembly Elections Live Updates: Won’t let cows be slaughtered in UP, says CM Yogi; Akhilesh confident of hitting 200-mark

The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday recorded nearly 60 per cent polling.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2022 9:49:09 am
Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh latest news, Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, UP Polls 2022, Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party, BJP, Karhal, Gorakhpur Urban, indian expressUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday promised to enhance the security of cows, while also ensuring that the state government will help protect farmers’ fields from stray cattle. “We have completely stopped illegal slaughterhouses. I promise that we will not let gaumata be slaughtered while we’ll also protect fields of farmers from stray cattle,” the chief minister said, addressing a rally in the Tiloi assembly constituency of Amethi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a rally in Bahraich, said he was confident that the alliance his party leads will hit the double-century mark. Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said: “There is a leader in the BJP who… made a statement on distributing laptops and whoever heard it has gone ‘lotpot’ (split their sides laughing). He said those who take admission in Inter after Class 12 will be given laptops. Good that he did not say those doing Class 10 after Inter will get a laptop, else people would be perturbed.”

The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday recorded nearly 60 per cent polling, according to Election Commission’s data that was last updated at 9.30 pm. Spread over nine districts, the 59 constituencies had in the previous Assembly election seen a turnout of 62.55 per cent, and, in the Lok Sabha polls, recorded 60.03 per cent voting.

Live Blog

Assembly Elections Live: Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's plan of giving laptops to students; Fourth phase of elections in UP sees around 60 per cent polling; Follow this space for latest updates:

09:49 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Welcome to our Live Blog!

Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the Assembly elections. Follow this space for news related to the five states that have gone to the polls: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

Home Minister Amit Shah, and BSP chief Mayawati during their campaigns in UP. (Photos: PTI)

As Shah, Mayawati pat each other’s back, BSP candidate choice has a message

Half-way through the Uttar Pradesh elections, the BJP and BSP seem to have reached an unusual common ground: on how well Mayawati’s party would do come March 10. First, senior BJP leader Amit Shah said in an interview to News18 that Mayawati remained “relevant” contrary to political predictions, and that the BSP would also get Muslim support apart from its core Jatav votes. On Tuesday, Mayawati thanked Shah for his “greatness” in saying the same, and said the Samajwadi Party was wrong in claiming that the Muslim vote would be cornered by it.

An analysis of the candidates fielded by the BSP, in fact, shows that the party may damage the SP on more seats than it will do the BJP.

One reason is the number of Muslim candidates fielded by the BSP in an election where the SP is hoping to pull ahead of the BJP by rallying all its Muslim and Yadav support, plus extra votes from other communities.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.