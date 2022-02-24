Assembly Elections Live Updates: Won’t let cows be slaughtered in UP, says CM Yogi; Akhilesh confident of hitting 200-mark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday promised to enhance the security of cows, while also ensuring that the state government will help protect farmers’ fields from stray cattle. “We have completely stopped illegal slaughterhouses. I promise that we will not let gaumata be slaughtered while we’ll also protect fields of farmers from stray cattle,” the chief minister said, addressing a rally in the Tiloi assembly constituency of Amethi.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a rally in Bahraich, said he was confident that the alliance his party leads will hit the double-century mark. Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said: “There is a leader in the BJP who… made a statement on distributing laptops and whoever heard it has gone ‘lotpot’ (split their sides laughing). He said those who take admission in Inter after Class 12 will be given laptops. Good that he did not say those doing Class 10 after Inter will get a laptop, else people would be perturbed.”
The fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday recorded nearly 60 per cent polling, according to Election Commission’s data that was last updated at 9.30 pm. Spread over nine districts, the 59 constituencies had in the previous Assembly election seen a turnout of 62.55 per cent, and, in the Lok Sabha polls, recorded 60.03 per cent voting.
Good morning and welcome to The Indian Express's coverage of the Assembly elections. Follow this space for news related to the five states that have gone to the polls: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.