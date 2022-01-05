Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi in Punjab after two years, farmers stage dharna

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: January 5, 2022 10:23:14 am
Supporters hold posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they gather at Swami Vivekananda stadium to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme, in Agartala, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday will be visiting Punjab after a gap of two years. He will address a rally in Ferozepur with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that it will be the biggest ever such event in the state with an expected crowd of more than three lakh people.

However, hours before Modi’s first rally in Punjab since the repeal of farm laws, three approach roads leading to the venue in Ferozepur were blocked by members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC). The committee members had given a call to disrupt the Prime Minister’s rally as the Centre is silent on the minimum support price (MSP) issue. The roads were partially cleared for traffic movement by 9.30 am on Wednesday after farmers received assurances that PM Modi would address them on January 15.

Modi is expected to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, a PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur and two medical colleges.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur to stock of poll preparedness. On Tuesday, Modi had visited the poll-bound state, where he said that the “double-engine government model” of the BJP ruling both the Centre and states succeeded in bringing “Delhi – the Government of India – to the doorstep of the Northeast” region.

In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will visit Shringverpur Dham, Prayagraj to lay the foundation stone of Rs 1,785-crore six-lane bridge over Ganga.

Live Blog

2022 Assembly elections live updates: PM Modi, CM Charanjit Singh Channi to address rallies in Punjab; EC to take stock of poll-preparedness in Manipur; Follow this space for latest updates:

10:23 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Farmers block three approach roads to Modi's rally for over 12 hours

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first rally in Punjab after the repeal of farm laws, three approach roads leading to the venue in Ferozepur were blocked for more than 12 hours by members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC).

The committee members had given a call to disrupt the Prime Minister’s rally as the Centre is silent on the minimum support price (MSP) issue. However, police stopped the farmers from proceeding to the rally site on Tuesday evening, leading them to begin a sit-in protest on the Fazilka- Ferozepur road, Tarantaran-Ferozepur road and Zira- Ferozepur road.

The roads were partially cleared for traffic movement by 9.30 am on Wednesday after farmers received assurances that PM Modi would address them on January 15.  Read more

09:59 (IST)05 Jan 2022
In rally ahead of PM’s visit, Capt Amarinder says expects announcement to make farming profitable

In his second public rally in the state after forming a new party, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Tuesday gunned for both state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and AAP president Arvind Kejriwal for misleading Punjabis with their lofty promises. Terming his alliance with BJP as good for Punjab and the country, Amarinder added that he expected PM to make an announcement during his Ferozepur rally that would make agriculture profitable. He, however, added he was “not in the loop” about what PM would announce.

Addressing a gathering in Bathinda after inducting Congress leader Raj Namberdar in his Punjab Lok Congress, Amarinder said that he enjoyed a “cordial relationship” with the PM.

“He (PM) understands Punjab’s contribution to the country….I am on my way to Ferozepur to welcome the PM on Wednesday. We need a new ray of light, new thought, and also we need to think about Punjab’s security as we have a 600-km long border with Pakistan from Pathankot to Fazilka. Many new things are coming from across the border like arms, RDX etc. though drones. These are all set to disturb peace of Punjab….we decided to ally with a national party (BJP) that can take care of the security of the country. Alliance with BJP is in state and national interest.” Read more

Navjot Singh Sidhu has to be reined in: 4 Punjab ministers to Congress high command

The Congress high command on Tuesday called four Cabinet ministers and one MP to Delhi to discuss the way forward amid a push by PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to be named as the party’s Chief Minister face.

Four Cabinet ministers led by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in Delhi and are learnt to have told him that an undeterred Sidhu needs to be reined in or the party might end up paying a heavy electoral price in the forthcoming polls.

The Cabinet ministers, who accompanied Randhawa, included Sidhu’s aide Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh was also a part of the delegation that met Venugopal.

Flagging sports varsity, PM Modi says goons had free run in past UP governments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday used the foundation stone laying ceremony for a sports university in Meerut to attack the Opposition, saying that while previous governments had ignored sportspersons and instead allowed criminals to play games, the Yogi Adityanath government played “jail-jail” with criminals.

"During previous governments, criminals and mafia would play their own games. There used be tournaments of avaidh kabza (illegal occupation). People harassing our daughters would roam free. People in Meerut and neighbouring areas can never forget that their houses would be burnt. But previous governments were busy playing their own games. It was because of these games that people migrated, leaving behind their ancestral homes. Now, Yogi ji’s government is playing the game of jail-jail with those criminal elements),” he said, addressing a gathering at Meerut’s Salawa village after laying the foundation stone for the Major Dhyanchand Sports University.

