Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi in Punjab after two years, farmers stage dharna

Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday will be visiting Punjab after a gap of two years. He will address a rally in Ferozepur with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that it will be the biggest ever such event in the state with an expected crowd of more than three lakh people.

However, hours before Modi’s first rally in Punjab since the repeal of farm laws, three approach roads leading to the venue in Ferozepur were blocked by members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC). The committee members had given a call to disrupt the Prime Minister’s rally as the Centre is silent on the minimum support price (MSP) issue. The roads were partially cleared for traffic movement by 9.30 am on Wednesday after farmers received assurances that PM Modi would address them on January 15.

Modi is expected to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, a PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur and two medical colleges.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur to stock of poll preparedness. On Tuesday, Modi had visited the poll-bound state, where he said that the “double-engine government model” of the BJP ruling both the Centre and states succeeded in bringing “Delhi – the Government of India – to the doorstep of the Northeast” region.

In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will visit Shringverpur Dham, Prayagraj to lay the foundation stone of Rs 1,785-crore six-lane bridge over Ganga.