Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today

West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Live Updates: BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to hold public meetings in Assam while Home Minister Amit Shah will be in West Bengal today.

March 30, 2021 9:29:02 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday.

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday.

BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to hold public meetings in Assam while Home Minister Amit Shah will be in West Bengal today.

On Sunday, BJP leaders Monday condoled the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a party worker in West Bengal who was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress members, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying her family’s pain would haunt West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for long. “Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers,” he said in a tweet.

Banerjee hit back saying why Shah remains silent when women are “tortured to death” in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. “I don’t know how the sister has died. We don’t support violence against women. We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers… But the BJP is now politicising the issue. Amit Shah is tweeting and saying Bengal Ka Kya Haal hain. Why does he remain mum when women are attacked and brutalised in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh?” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nandigram.

Live Blog

PM Modi to address election rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday; JP Nadda to hold public meetings in Assam. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Meanwhile in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari, saying the family “will remain “na ghar ka, na ghat ka [neither here nor there]” after the Assembly elections.

Suvendu joined the Opposition party last December and was followed subsequently by his youngest brother Soumendu and his father. Banerjee is contesting the polls against Suvendu in Nandigram, where an anti-land acquisition movement over a decade ago propelled her to power in 2011. Suvendu was a close associate of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief at the time.

The chief minister made the remarks slamming the Adhikaris at an event in Nandigram. The chief minister also accused the BJP and Suvendu Adhikari of indulging in hooliganism in Nandigram, claiming they were afraid of losing the election.

In Kerala, a day after BJP Rajya Sabha member and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi remarked that he wanted to see IUML candidate K N A Khadar win the Gurvayur Assembly seat — where the BJP candidate’s nomination was rejected —  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicked up a fresh round of allegations of a poll understanding between the Congress-led UDF and the BJP.

Reacting to Gopi’s remarks, Vijayan on Monday said: “This is a deal among Congress, IUML and BJP. Suresh Gopi is not a seasoned politician. Other BJP leaders would not publicly disclose such secrets. When BJP says that an IUML candidate should emerge the winner, don’t think it is not aimed at the benefit of either Congress or IUML,” said Vijayan.

