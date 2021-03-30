Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday.

BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to hold public meetings in Assam while Home Minister Amit Shah will be in West Bengal today.

On Sunday, BJP leaders Monday condoled the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a party worker in West Bengal who was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress members, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying her family’s pain would haunt West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for long. “Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers,” he said in a tweet.

Banerjee hit back saying why Shah remains silent when women are “tortured to death” in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. “I don’t know how the sister has died. We don’t support violence against women. We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers… But the BJP is now politicising the issue. Amit Shah is tweeting and saying Bengal Ka Kya Haal hain. Why does he remain mum when women are attacked and brutalised in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh?” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nandigram.