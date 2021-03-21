Assembly Election 2021 Live: PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam; BJP to release Bengal manifesto

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Assembly Election 2021 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the saffron party’s campaign in West Bengal and Assam on Sunday. The prime minister is scheduled to address a rally in Assam’s Bokakhat, the Bengal rally is scheduled to take place at 3.30 pm in Bankura. Home Minister Amit Shah will also release the party’s manifesto in a rally at Kolkata today.

The Congress, meanwhile, released another list of 39 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly election. It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party’s candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata. In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara.

Down south, the BJP candidates, whose nomination papers were rejected by polling officers in three Kerala constituencies yesterday, have approached the Kerala High Court. Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK, meanwhile, is once again facing allegations of distribution of cash ahead of the assembly elections, this time in in the high-profile Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. A purported video of the act, allegedly shot by another party worker, has gone viral on social media.