Sunday, March 21, 2021
Assembly Election 2021 Live: PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam; BJP to release Bengal manifesto

Assembly Election 2021 Live: Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. After the Bihar assembly elections, which were held in November 2020, elections to these states will also be held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi |
Updated: March 21, 2021 10:29:15 am
Assembly Election 2021 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the saffron party’s campaign in West Bengal and Assam on Sunday. The prime minister is scheduled to address a rally in Assam’s Bokakhat, the Bengal rally is scheduled to take place at 3.30 pm in Bankura. Home Minister Amit Shah will also release the party’s manifesto in a rally at Kolkata today.

The Congress, meanwhile, released another list of 39 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly election. It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party’s candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata. In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara.

Down south,  the BJP candidates, whose nomination papers were rejected by polling officers in three Kerala constituencies yesterday, have approached the Kerala High Court. Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK, meanwhile, is once again facing allegations of distribution of cash ahead of the assembly elections, this time in in the high-profile Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. A purported video of the act, allegedly shot by another party worker, has gone viral on social media.

Live Blog

10:29 (IST)21 Mar 2021
Kerala polls: UDF manifesto promises Rs 6,000 a month for the poor, Rs 2,000 for homemakers

In thrust on social security and welfare schemes, the Opposition Congress-led UDF Saturday unveiled its manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections, promising a monthly income of Rs 6,000 for the destitute families, an increase of monthly welfare pensions to Rs 3,000, legislation for protecting the interest of the faithful at Sabarimala temple and five kg of free rice to all non-priority ration card holders.

Congress MP and chairman of UDF manifesto committee Benny Behnan, who released the manifesto, said the poll document is aimed at building a prosperous Kerala.

The UDF manifesto has further promised to implement the minimum income scheme Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay), which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had mooted in the party’s manifesto ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As per the scheme, the poor would get a monthly income of Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts, which would work out to Rs 72,000 in a year. Housewives, aged 40-60  who are not entitled for the monthly income scheme of Nyay, would be given an allowance of Rs 2000 per month. Read the full report here.

10:19 (IST)21 Mar 2021
PM Modi to address public meetings in West Bengal and Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address public meetings in West Bengal and Assam later today.

10:13 (IST)21 Mar 2021
TMC MP Sisir Adhikari's meet with BJP raises speculation about him attending Shah's Sunday rally

Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari who has been pitted by the BJP against Mamata Banerjee, met saffron party leader Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday, raising speculation about him attending Amit Shah's rally at Egra in Purba Medinipur on Sunday.

Mandviya visited Adhikari's residence to invite the veteran politician to Shah's Egra rally and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's March 24 public meeting at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur, a top BJP source said.

Confirming the invitation from BJP top brass, Adhikari's son and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari told reporters, "We have spoken to the BJP leadership. We will take the final decision about whether to attend or not tomorrow morning."

Dibyendu's elder brother Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned political foe of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP at a rally of Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterwards. Septuagenarian Sisir Adhikari had earlier been removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the Trinamool's district unit. (PTI)

10:12 (IST)21 Mar 2021
Hello and welcome to our Election 2021 LIVE Blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the upcoming Assembly Elections in four states and one UT. 

On campaign, Stalin reminds NDA: Do not forget this is land of Periyar, Anna, Kamaraj, Kalaignar

It’s 10.30 am, and M K Stalin, DMK supremo and the party-led alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate, has already arrived for his campaign rally for the first Assembly poll without the two Dravidian stalwarts – M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

However, as was seen during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the two leaders still figure prominently in the campaign, which, at the same time, has turned into a Stalin versus Edappadi K Palaniswami contest.

In BJP Bengal list, 36 joined the party over last six months

OF THE 282 candidates announced by the BJP so far for Assembly polls in West Bengal, 46 are those who joined the saffron party less than two years ago after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A bulk of them — 34 candidates — are from the Trinamool Congress, six from the CPM, four from Congress and one each from Forward Bloc and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

The selection of candidates has led to large-scale protests across the state in almost every district, and the anger that has manifested itself in the streets is not just for having given tickets to those who joined the BJP recently. Infighting within the BJP has also sparked protests after the release of the list.

Kerala polls: UDF manifesto promises Rs 6,000 a month for the poor, Rs 2,000 for homemakers 

In thrust on social security and welfare schemes, the Opposition Congress-led UDF Saturday unveiled its manifesto for the April 6 assembly elections, promising a monthly income of Rs 6,000 for the destitute families, an increase of monthly welfare pensions to Rs 3,000, legislation for protecting the interest of the faithful at Sabarimala temple and five kg of free rice to all non-priority ration card holders.

Congress MP and chairman of UDF manifesto committee Benny Behnan, who released the manifesto, said the poll document is aimed at building a prosperous Kerala.

