Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi to hold mega rally in Bengal; Amit Shah tours Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal on Sunday. This will be the first election rally by the Prime Minister in the state after the poll notification for the Assembly elections was issued. Actors Akshay Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty might share the stage with him at today’s rally, BJP sources said. PM Modi is scheduled to hold over 20 rallies during Bengal’s 8 phase election schedule.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a day-long political tour in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, campaigning door-to-door and attending several programmes in the two states.

The BJP and Congress released their first list of candidates, 57 and 13 respectively, on Saturday for West Bengal polls. The saffron party announced that Suvendu Adhikari, who defected from the Trinamool Congress, will be pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

In Assam, Congress was the latest to release its list of 40 candidates for the upcoming polls. BJP released a list of 70 candidates on Friday with its allies AGP and UPPL given 26 and eight seats, respectively. Activist Akhil Gogoi, who is in jail since December 2019 under the UAPA, will contest from his newly-floated political party Raijor Dal.

In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK allotted 20 seats to its ally BJP after rounds of negotiations, while its talks with the DMDK remained inconclusive. The DMK on the other hand, allotted 6 seats to MDMK through a deal with Congress and CPI(M). This is the first time that MDMK will be in alliance with DMK since 1949.