Assembly Elections 2021 Live: EC seeks report on Trinamool’s complaint about PM’s photo on vaccine certificate

Assembly Elections 2021 Live: The Election Commission (EC) has sought a report from the Chief Election Officer in West Bengal following the Trinamool Congress’ complaint against the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on Covid vaccination certificates in the state. The party claimed that using the image was in violation of the model code.

“We want to ascertain the facts first. For instance, whether these certificates are indeed being distributed on the instructions of the Health Ministry. As a matter of routine, we always seek a response from all the involved parties in such complaints,” an EC official said.

Meanwhile in Assam, the Congress hopes to give incumbent BJP a tough fight. For the first time in recent history, the party has tasked its chief ministers with election duties to turn the corner in other states — Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel in Assam and Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot in Bengal.

According to sources, Baghel plans to replicate the Chhattisgarh model in the poll-bound state. His three key advisors — Vinod Verma, Ruchir Garg and Rajesh Tiwari — are stationed in Assam, and over two dozen teams comprising local Congress leaders from Chhattisgarh have been moved to Assam to oversee the election efforts.

Down South, the saffron party announced that it was nominating E Sreedharan, popularly known as the ‘Metro Man’, as the the party’s chief minister candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Sreedharan, 88, joined the BJP last week.