Assembly elections 2018 Highlights: To find Congress in India, one will have to use binoculars, says Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Bassi, BJP Chief Amit Shah said, “the Congress party appears to find vote from the infiltrated intruders in the country but for us(BJP) there is no issue beyond the security of the country.” He assured that BJP will come back to power in Rajasthan with full majority.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana and Rajasthan, both the Congress and BJP are addressing a series of rallies today. While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana, BJP chief Amit Shah will address the public in Rajasthan. The two states are slated to go to polls on December 7, the results of which will be announced on December 11. In its manifesto which was released early this morning, the Congress in Rajasthan vowed to waive the loans of the farmers, besides providing free education to women and jobs to the youth. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot also announced that the party intends to give Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to the unemployed youths of the state.