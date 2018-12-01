Assembly elections 2018 Highlights: To find Congress in India, one will have to use binoculars, says Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Bassi, BJP Chief Amit Shah said, “the Congress party appears to find vote from the infiltrated intruders in the country but for us(BJP) there is no issue beyond the security of the country.” He assured that BJP will come back to power in Rajasthan with full majority.
Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana and Rajasthan, both the Congress and BJP are addressing a series of rallies today. While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Telangana, BJP chief Amit Shah will address the public in Rajasthan. The two states are slated to go to polls on December 7, the results of which will be announced on December 11. In its manifesto which was released early this morning, the Congress in Rajasthan vowed to waive the loans of the farmers, besides providing free education to women and jobs to the youth. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot also announced that the party intends to give Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to the unemployed youths of the state.
After the four-generation rule of the Congress, there were 60 crores of people who did not open the account in the bank, the work of opening up a bank account the poor has been made by the Modi government: Shri Amit Shah
I don't need to answer Sachin Pilot on what BJP has done for Rajasthan, ask the people and you will know what we have done for the people. Addressing a rally in Bassi, the BJP Chief said, the government helped people save money by making low cost medicines accessible.
Since Modi has become the prime Minister, check the electoral history of this country and you will know whether Congress can ever form a government or not. To find Congress in India, one will have to look through binoculars, says BJP chief Amit Shah who is rallying in Amit Shah.
The BJP has won hearts of people through their developmental work and under the guidance of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP will win again with full majority.
Amit Shah reaches Karauli, Rajasthan
BJP Chief Amit Shah reached Rajasthan today. Addressing a crowd in Karauli, Shah said, "BJP's sensitivity towards the welfare of poor of the country is reflected in Karauli when 21 thousand women under the Modi government recieved gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme. "
Singareni coal mines will not be privatised, says Congress President.
Congress party will not privatize Singareni coal mines in Telangana. We have 2-3 things in pur manifesto protecting the Singareni mines specially for the workers who are working on contract. This will be regularised
KCR promised employement? But has it been fulfilled? Today, Telangana is tilted by debt. On one hand you have debt and on the other hand KCR's son income grows 400 per cent, says Rahul.
Congress will work for Tribals of Telangana, it will bring back the tribal bill, says Rahul Gandhi
Tribal bill was introduced in UPA regime and we ensured all support to the tribals but the CM in Telangana has simply ignored it. Narendra Modi weakened the bill, KCR completely destroyed it.
The Congress will bring back Tribal bill if it comes to power. It will provide reservation according to the pollution. Last time KCR said he would establish a tribal university, but he didn't do. But this is our priority in our manifesto and Tribals will have a univeristy.
Hospitals in each district of Telangana: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a rally in Bhupalpally, Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said if Congress comes to power, they will establish hospital in every mandal. He added that when UPA was in power, they promised the tribals in the nation that full benefit of thier water, property and reserve will be given to them "but now is not the case so, " he said.
If KCR loses election, he would go back to his 300 crore house and sleep
Taking a jibe at KCR's response on losing election that he would go back home and sleep, Rahul said, " he will sleep in the '300 crore' built house."
In video: Rajasthan local slams Modi government
Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani in Rafale deal
The Congress leader said what he was asking for was fair treatment to everyone. "If you are treating the richest people in the country (well), and you are giving them loan waiver, then you owe that to the farmers of the country also," Gandhi said.
Congress manifesto for Rajasthan is a 'nakalpatra' full of silliness: BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu trivedi
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu: We have to come together to fight the elections to save India and democracy
Congress intends to give Rs 3,500 monthly allowance to the unemployed youth of Rajasthan
Grand alliance is not an experiment and we are hopeful it will succeed: Telangana Congress working president Goud
Asserting that the TRS is "scared" of the grand alliance, Goud said, "Instead of talking about their achievements, the TRS is attacking us and our leader Rahul Gandhi." The Congress, which had won just 22 seats in 2014 state polls, is part of a grand alliance this time along with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi addresses convention on "KG to PG recognised institutions in Telangana for 'Change and Existence"
Congress hopeful of winning 75 seats in Telangana: State working chief Goud
The Congress state unit working president Ponnam Prabhakar Goud said there is a direct fight between the Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the BJP is nowhere in the picture for December 7 polls.
Telangana elections 2018: BJP releases party manifesto
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken every single promise made by him. "We are not asking for any free gift for farmers; we are just saying that whatever you do, you treat everyone fairly. If you are treating the richest people in the country, and you are giving them loan waiver, then you owe that to the farmers of the country", Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi addresses convention in Hyderabad
Making a strong pitch for farm loan waiver, Rahul Gandhi said, "if the Prime Minister of India can forgive three lakh fifty thousand crore of 15 people...the richest people in the country, then he should be ready to forgive the loan of India's farmers".
Rajasthan Congress releases party manifesto Thursday morning
The state party chief Sachin Pilot said they invited opinion from people and received as many as two lakh suggestions through different social media websites which has been used to prepare the party manifesto. Earlier this month, the party had launched a toll-free number with the objective to receive suggestions from the public. Read full story here.
Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad
Amit Shah to campaign in Rajasthan today
Rahul Gandhi's schedule for the day