Assembly Elections 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Telangana witnessing ‘dynastic politics’, only BJP values ‘democratic ideals’, says PM Modi

Assembly Elections 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: With elections in Telangana just days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Hyderabad on Monday evening. He said Telangana is witnessing is ‘dynastic politics’. He also said, out of all the parties contesting elections, only BJP values ‘democratic ideals’.

Earlier on Monday, Modi also addressed a rally in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his Hindutva comment. He said, “Rahul Gandhi doubts my knowledge of Hindutva. But, will people vote depending on my knowledge of Hinduism? Or will they vote according to the development we have made in the state?” Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also addressed two meetings in Gadwal and Tandur of Telangana on Monday as a part of Congress’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Follow Election 2018 LIVE UPDATES here