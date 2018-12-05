Assembly Elections 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: Telangana witnessing ‘dynastic politics’, only BJP values ‘democratic ideals’, says PM Modi

Assembly Elections 2018 HIGHLIGHTS: With elections in Telangana just days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Hyderabad on Monday evening. He said Telangana is witnessing is ‘dynastic politics’. He also said, out of all the parties contesting elections, only BJP values ‘democratic ideals’.
Earlier on Monday, Modi also addressed a rally in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his Hindutva comment. He said, “Rahul Gandhi doubts my knowledge of Hindutva. But, will people vote depending on my knowledge of Hinduism? Or will they vote according to the development we have made in the state?” Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also addressed two meetings in Gadwal and Tandur of Telangana on Monday as a part of Congress’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Follow Election 2018 LIVE UPDATES here
Rahul Gandhi delivers speeches from notes provided by aides: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Congress President Rahul Gandhi always "forgets what he says, as he delivers his speeches with the help of notes provided by his aides," reported ANI.
Telangana witnessing dynastic politics: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi said what is seen in Telangana is dynastic politics. Out of all the parties contesting elections, only BJP values democratic ideals, he added.
Congress and TRS are basically two sides of the same coin: Modi in Hyderabad
Addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Modi said that before elections in Karnataka, Congress repeatedly said JDS is BJP's B team. "But we all know what happened after elections. The same thing could happen in Telangana. Congress and TRS are basically two sides of the same coin," he added.
Rahul Gandhi, Chandrababu Naidu at Hyderabad rally
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at a rally in Hyderabad.
Nehru wore rose on his suit, but was ignorant of farmers’ woes: PM Modi
Campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday resorted to ‘kaamdaar-naamdar’ (worker-dynast) jibe in his attack on Congress party which had earlier questioned his knowledge on Hinduism. The prime minister also invoked the first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru while talking about the agrarian distress in the country. Read more...
Congress's 'telephone banking' ensured favourable loans to industrialists: PM Modi
"If there is one party that has caused and furthered agrarian distress in India, it is Congress," said Modi, adding that Congress took away the land of farmers and their ‘telephone banking’ ensured favourable loans to their industrialist friends.
Congress has no interest in development: PM Modi
"The more one is efficient in lying to people, the higher is his or her post in Congress," Modi said at Jodhpur rally. The party has no interest in development, he added.
Rahul Gandhi taking Modiji's name more than we (BJP) take: Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah mocked Rahul Gandhi is taking Modi's name more than BJP takes and hence it is being hard to understand whether he is campaigning for Congress or for the BJP. Shah was campaigning in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
Rahul Gandhi targets KCR in Tandur, says their name has become 'Khao Commission Rao'
Addressing a rally in Tandur, Telangana, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said KCR is so much into corruption that their name has become 'Khao Commission Rao'. Prime Minister Modi could control the governance in the state with a remote control only because the party ruling the state could not stand up to him because of their corruption.
Rahul doubts my knowledge of Hinduism: PM Modi
"Rahul doubts my knowledge of Hinduism. But, will Rajasthan's people vote depending on my knowledge of Hinduism? Or will they vote according to the development we have made in the state?" asked Modi.
Hindutva is so vast that nobody can have full knowledge of the religion, he added.
Congress thinks only lying to people will help them win polls: PM Modi in Jodhpur
Congress has become a university to teach how to tell lies. Congress thinks there is no need to put any effort, only lying to the people will help them win the polls.
Congress government will provide Rs 5,00,000 to every homeless: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said Congress, if comes to power in Telangana, would provide Rs 5,00,000 to every homeless to build homes and an allowance of Rs 3,000 to the unemployed. It would also build a 30-bed hospital in every Mandal, he added.
Rahul Gandhi raises the issue of employment in Telangana
KCR's family and contractor friends pocketed funds for Palamuru Rangareddy Project: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana
WATCH VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Gadwal
Telangana: Rahul Gandhi reaches Gadwal
In Gadwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to build two India, one where the Ambanis gain benefits and the other where the farmers are in loss.
Amit Shah campaigns in Chittorgarh
Congress, a party without policy of principles: Amit Shah in Rajasthan
BJP President Amit Shah, who is in Chittorgarh to campaign for his party, said, "On one hand, there is a party of patriots led by Modi ji, on the other hand, it is Congress party under Rahul baba’s leadership, which has no policy or principles. Ppl have to choose between BJP & Congress party."
Amit Shah offers prayers at Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh
Modi, KCR and Owaisi are one: Rahul Gandhi
India my father’s country, nobody can force me to flee: Owaisi to Yogi Adityanath
"India is my father's country. Nobody can force me flee," was how MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday reacted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comment that if BJP comes to power in the Telangana, Owaisi will have to flee. "It is my religious belief that Prophet Adam when he descended on the Earth from Paradise, he came to India. Thus India is my father's country and nobody can force me flee," the Hyderabad MP told an election rally of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) on Sunday night.
Telangana: Adityanath accuses Congress of opposing construction of Ram temple
Speaking at the meetings, Adityanath accused the Congress of opposing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said BJP governments are only interested in development.
If BJP comes to power in Telangana, Owaisi will have to flee, says Yogi Adityanath
During an election campaign in Telangana on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will have to flee from Hyderabad if BJP comes to power in the state. Speaking at Sangareddy and later at Tandur, Adityanath said, "If BJP comes to power in Telangana, I can assure you my friends that Owaisi will have to flee Hyderabad just like the Nizam did.''
Telangana: Campaigns in full wing as polls draw near
Election campaigns in Telangana are in full swing as several senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress, including Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, are campaigning for their parties in the state.