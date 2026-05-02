Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry Counting Details

Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 Date, Time: The 2026 Assembly elections were held in four states, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling in the Union Territory, Kerala, and Assam took place on April 9, while West Bengal voted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Voting in Tamil Nadu was held in a single phase on April 23.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted elections for 824 Assembly seats across five legislatures. The fate of all these seats will be decided on Monday, May 4. Counting will begin simultaneously from 8 am onwards, and the final results are likely to be declared by late afternoon or evening.

West Bengal: West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout across both polling phases. The first phase saw a turnout of 93.19 per cent, while the second phase recorded 91.66 per cent, taking the cumulative turnout to 92.47 per cent.

Following the polling, controversies emerged over alleged EVM tampering, with TMC members accusing the BJP of tampering with machines at some centres, faulty EVMs, and the use of official machinery to intimidate voters.

Assam: Assam polls were held on April 9, with all 126 Assembly constituencies going to elections. The state surpassed its highest-ever poll participation, recording a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent, the highest since Assam first went to the polls in 1951.

The future of the Assam government will soon be known, with counting set to begin on May 4. However, the state reported instances of violence on polling day. Around 30 people were injured and seven were arrested in connection with poll-related violence, PTI reported. Instances of polling being halted were also reported due to local disputes.

Kerala: Kerala recorded an overall voter turnout of 79.63 per cent. Voting for all 140 Assembly constituencies was held on April 9. The results will determine whether the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returns to power by unseating the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu voted on April 23, recording a voter turnout of 84.69 per cent in the single-phase polling for 234 Assembly constituencies. Previously, the highest poll participation in the state was recorded at 78.39 per cent.

Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing a contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc. However, the entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK has turned the contest into a fierce three-cornered fight.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Vijay are among the prominent leaders in the fray.

Puducherry: The Legislative Assembly polls in Puducherry were held on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 89.87 per cent. The Union Territory also recorded the highest voter turnout among third-gender electors at 91.81 per cent.

Puducherry had 139 third-gender electors, of whom 91.81 per cent exercised their franchise. Voting took place across 1,099 polling stations, with 294 candidates contesting from different constituencies in the 30-member Assembly. The Union Territory has over nine lakh registered voters for this year’s Assembly election.