Assembly elections 2022: Here’s the full schedule of polls in 5 states

Elections to assemblies of all the five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be completed in seven phases with UP being the first to go to polls on February 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the voting in Uttar Pradesh will be spread over all seven phases starting from February 10 voting in Manipur will take place in two phases starting from February 27 while Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa elections will be conducted in one phase on February 14.

The model code of conduct, which is a set of guidelines issued by the the poll body for conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions and general conduct, also comes into effect from today following this announcement.

Here’s the full state-wise schedule of the assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh (403 seats, 7 phases)

Issue of notification: January 14, January 21, January 25, January 27, February 1, February 4, February 10

Last date of filing nomination: January 21, January 28, February 3, February 8, February 11, February 17

Scrutiny of nomination: January 24, January 29, February 2, February 4, February 9, February 14, February 18

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 27, January 31, February 4, February 7, February 11, February 16, February 21

Dates of polling: February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, March 7

Date of counting: March 10, 2022

Punjab (117 seats, 1 phase)

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022

Uttarakhand (70 seats, 1 phase)

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022

Goa (40 seats, 1 phase)

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022

Manipur (60 seats, 2 phases)

Issue of notification: February 1, February 4

Last date of filing nomination: February 8, February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9, February 14,

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 11 Feb, 3 March

Dates of polling: February 27, March 3

Date of counting: March 10, 2022

The commission said it worked on mainly three objectives for the upcoming elections: Covid free elections, peaceful and transparent polls and maximum voter participation. With India fighting a third wave of Covid-19 triggered by the contagious Omicron variant, strict Covid protocols will also be in place, said the Election Commission.

According to the data given out by the EC, 18.34 crore electors will participate in the upcoming elections, out of which, 8.55 are women. The Commission also said that every poll-bound state will have a booth that will solely be managed by women.