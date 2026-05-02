Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Re-polling underway in West Bengal’s 15 polling booths across two Assembly constituencies

Voters wait outside Bagda Junior High School polling station during repoll in Bagda village under Diamond Harbour police station in South 24 Parganas. (Express photo)

Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Voting begins on Saturday at 15 polling booths across two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district after the Election Commission ordered a repoll.

Officials said the decision was taken following reports of electoral malpractices during the earlier voting process. Polling is being conducted under heightened security arrangements, PTI reported.

Why did Election commision order for R-epolling Story continues below this ad The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas’ constituencies of Magrahat-Paschim and Diamond Harbour on Saturday. The decision was taken on the basis of reports submitted by presiding officers. ECI Secretary Sujeet Kumar Misra wrote to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Aggarwal, stating, “I am directed to state that on the basis of reports received from the concerned Returning Officers and the Observers… and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares…that the poll taken on 29 April, 2026 for the aforesaid election at the following Polling Stations to be void and appoints May 2, 2026 as the date.” What do exit Polls say? Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a tight contest in West Bengal with the BJP having a clear edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), a decisive lead for the ruling BJP in Assam, and a change of guard in Kerala with the Congress-led UDF projected to make a comeback. Live Updates May 2, 2026 12:03 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: BJP candidate Goursundar Ghosh alleges slogan-shouting near polling booths BJP candidate Goursundar Ghosh on Saturday alleged that slogans were being raised near some polling booths during the repoll in South 24 Parganas district. He claimed voters were turning out in good numbers but said gatherings were seen within a 100-metre radius of certain polling stations where slogans of “Joy Bangla” were raised. Ghosh said the party would file a complaint with the authorities and submit video evidence. (PTI) May 2, 2026 12:01 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates:BJP's Naqvi hits out at TMC over repoll complaints in Bengal BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday criticised the Trinamool Congress over its allegations regarding the West Bengal elections, saying the party had a “pattern of complaining before losing and crying after defeat”. Speaking to PTI in Delhi on the repoll ordered at 15 booths in the state, Naqvi said the sequence of complaints suggested that the TMC had realised its “era of misgovernance” was coming to an end. He also alleged that such political narratives had been seen earlier in other elections as well. May 2, 2026 12:00 PM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh questions exit polls, raises concerns over EC Congress leader and Assam election in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh on Saturday expressed confidence that the party would perform well in the ongoing Assembly elections, citing public dissatisfaction over issues such as corruption and alleged “mafia raj”. Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Singh also questioned the reliability of exit polls, claiming past predictions had proved inaccurate. Commenting on the repoll in West Bengal, he alleged that there was a lack of confidence in the Election Commission among several political parties and said Congress leaders would monitor the situation to ensure fair counting. May 2, 2026 11:55 AM IST Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: Shashi Panja arrives at EVM strong room in Kolkata TMC leader and Shyampukur candidate Shashi Panja on Saturday arrived at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, where the EVM strong room for the West Bengal Assembly elections is located. Security has been tightened at the venue as parties monitor the storage of voting machines. #watch | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Kolkata: Shashi Panja, TMC leader and candidate from the Shyampukur constituency, arrives at Netaji Indoor Stadium strong room. pic.twitter.com/HMdFvizvBf — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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