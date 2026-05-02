Assembly Elections 2026 Live Updates: Re-polling underway in West Bengal’s 15 polling booths across two Assembly constituencies

Officials said the decision was taken following reports of electoral malpractices during the earlier voting process. Polling is being conducted under heightened security arrangements, PTI reported.
Why did Election commision order for R-epolling
Story continues below this ad
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling at 15 booths in South 24 Parganas’ constituencies of Magrahat-Paschim and Diamond Harbour on Saturday. The decision was taken on the basis of reports submitted by presiding officers.
ECI Secretary Sujeet Kumar Misra wrote to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Aggarwal, stating, “I am directed to state that on the basis of reports received from the concerned Returning Officers and the Observers… and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares…that the poll taken on 29 April, 2026 for the aforesaid election at the following Polling Stations to be void and appoints May 2, 2026 as the date.”
What do exit Polls say?
Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a tight contest in West Bengal with the BJP having a clear edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), a decisive lead for the ruling BJP in Assam, and a change of guard in Kerala with the Congress-led UDF projected to make a comeback.