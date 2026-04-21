Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Kanimozhi confident of DMK victory in Tamil Nadu polls, says ‘DMK successfully thwarted attempts to create confusion’

Assembly election in Tamil Nadu will take place on April 23, in West Bengal polling will be held in two phases -- April 23 and April 29. (File Photo)

Election 2026 Live Updates: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday said that the party has successfully countered attempts by the Centre to “create confusion” through issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raids, and “intimidation” ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, news agency ANI reported. On the last day of campaigning, she remained confident that Chief Minister MK Stalin would return to power. On Monday, former Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal endorsed Stalin in a roadshow.

PIL filed in Calcutta HC: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed before the Calcutta High Court, fearing “arrests” of Trinamool Congress party leaders and workers prior to the polls.The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

Story continues below this ad CEC’s message to election officials: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday told officials managing the elections in West Bengal that the poll panel will “leave no stone unturned” to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Kumar said the ECI is committed to conducting elections that are “free of fear, violence, intimidation and inducements”. The state will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. Live Updates Apr 21, 2026 10:17 AM IST Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates: Election officials seize Rs 2.44 Cr cash from DMK functionary near Perambalur In a major development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, officials of the Election Flying Squad seized Rs 2.44 crore of unaccounted cash near Perambalur. According to Perambalur Tehsildar, the incident took place at Sengunam village, where a flying squad led by Excise Supervisory Officer Palaniselvan was conducting routine vehicle checks. Upon examination, officials found five carton boxes in the car's trunk containing bundles of Rs 500 currency notes. The total cash seized amounted to Rs 2,44,97,500. Election Flying Squad is a team deployed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to monitor and act on Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. (ANI)

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