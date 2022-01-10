Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Panel headed by retired judge to probe PM security lapse in Punjab

Covid vaccination certificates issued in the five poll-bound states will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo since the model code of conduct has come into force. (Representational image)

Assembly Election 2022 Live News and Updates: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that a senior BJP leader met him at his residence, whom he offered to contest on his party’s ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if the ruling outfit denies him the chance.

He also claimed that Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel is in touch with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for the polls. Rajbhar added that several BJP ministers are in touch with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections. The candidates in this list are Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado.

Meanwhile, in a blow to the Congress, its vice president for Manipur and MLA Chaltonlien Amo switched over to the ruling BJP, a day after elections to the state assembly were announced.