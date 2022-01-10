Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Panel headed by retired judge to probe PM security lapse in Punjab

Assembly Election 2022 Live News and Updates: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that a senior BJP leader met him at his residence, whom he offered to contest on his party’s ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if the ruling outfit denies him the chance.
He also claimed that Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel is in touch with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for the polls. Rajbhar added that several BJP ministers are in touch with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections. The candidates in this list are Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado.
Meanwhile, in a blow to the Congress, its vice president for Manipur and MLA Chaltonlien Amo switched over to the ruling BJP, a day after elections to the state assembly were announced.
During the hearing of a plea on the security lapse during the movement of the PM's convoy in Punjab, the Solicitor General said Modi's travel was not an unscheduled travel.
"The PM was to travel by air on January 5, but it was intimated to all state agencies that there are climate issues and PM will travel by route also. There was also a rehearsal. There has to be communication that there’s a clear road, and if there’s a blockade stop them 4 kms away. There was complete intelligence failure. If there was violation of SPG Act and blue book, there’s no need of hearing," he said.
Arguing on behalf of the Punjab government, senior advocate Patwalia sought that an independent committee be formed to ensure a fair hearing of the matter.
Meanwhile, the Solicitor General argued that there was no intimation of the crowds from the police till the PM’s car reached the flyover. Reading the blue book provisions governning the PM's security, he further added, 'An important element in protection is identification of elements that pose threat. Besides, state special branch and district intelligence unit, police down to station level need to be activated.'
Hearing a plea seeking an urgent judicial probe into an incident of security lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab, the Supreme Court said the state government has admitted the breach.
The Bench, comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli, said, “The question is if an inquiry is held, what will be its scope. If you want to take disciplinary action against officers what remains for this court to look into?"
The plea also alleges a deliberate lapse on the state government's part.