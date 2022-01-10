scorecardresearch
Monday, January 10, 2022
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Panel headed by retired judge to probe PM security lapse in Punjab

2022 Election LIVE News, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab Election Latest Updates: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: January 10, 2022 12:22:09 pm
Assembly Election 2022 Live News and Updates: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that a senior BJP leader met him at his residence, whom he offered to contest on his party’s ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if the ruling outfit denies him the chance.

He also claimed that Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel is in touch with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for the polls. Rajbhar added that several BJP ministers are in touch with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections. The candidates in this list are Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado.

Meanwhile, in a blow to the Congress, its vice president for Manipur and MLA Chaltonlien Amo switched over to the ruling BJP, a day after elections to the state assembly were announced.

12:22 (IST)10 Jan 2022
'Complete intelligence failure': Solicitor General on PM security lapse

During the hearing of a plea on the security lapse during the movement of the PM's convoy in Punjab, the Solicitor General said Modi's travel was not an unscheduled travel.

"The PM was to travel by air on January 5, but it was intimated to all state agencies that there are climate issues and PM will travel by route also. There was also a rehearsal. There has to be communication that there’s a clear road, and if there’s a blockade stop them 4 kms away. There was complete intelligence failure. If there was violation of SPG Act and blue book, there’s no need of hearing," he said.

12:10 (IST)10 Jan 2022
Punjab demands independent committee for fair hearing of matter

Arguing on behalf of the Punjab government, senior advocate Patwalia sought that an independent committee be formed to ensure a fair hearing of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Solicitor General argued that there was no intimation of the crowds from the police till the PM’s car reached the flyover. Reading the blue book provisions governning the PM's security, he further added, 'An important element in protection is identification of elements that pose threat. Besides, state special branch and district intelligence unit, police down to station level need to be activated.'

12:06 (IST)10 Jan 2022
PM security lapse: SC questions scope of inquiry

Hearing a plea seeking an urgent judicial probe into an incident of security lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab, the Supreme Court said the state government has admitted the breach.

The Bench, comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli, said, “The question is if an inquiry is held, what will be its scope. If you want to take disciplinary action against officers what remains for this court to look into?"

The plea also alleges a deliberate lapse on the state government's part.

With power shuttling between the BJP and the Congress every five years in Uttarakhand, the ruling BJP faces the challenge of repeating its government for a second consecutive term.

The challenge is only stiffened by an anti-incumbency worsened by the fact that the party in power gave three chief ministers to the state in less than five years, changing two of them in quick succession despite storming to power with a huge mandate in 2017.

The change of two chief ministers within just a few months has led the incumbent BJP to face the charge of frittering the mandate it got in 2017 and causing political instability in the state.

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal ruled out the alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for next month's Punjab Assembly polls and said they will declare their candidates within a week. The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) leaders on Sunday held talks with farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who had launched the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party to contest the polls.

