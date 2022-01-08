scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amid Congress counter, calls in party to rise above politics after PM Modi security breach

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday demanded dismissal of Channi-led Punjab government and holding of election under the President's Rule.

Updated: January 8, 2022
Updated: January 8, 2022 11:28:35 am
2022 Assembly Election LIVE Updates: While the Congress and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi continue to argue that there was no security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway earlier this week, a section of the leaders believe the party should have taken a “more nuanced stand” rather than joining a political war of words with the BJP on such a sensitive issue.

While these leaders feel the PM, Centre and the BJP did blow “the issue out of proportion”, they believe there was an element of “casualness” on the part of the Punjab government too, which cannot be “overlooked”. In that context, they argue that the party should have adopted a “far more mature approach”.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday demanded dismissal of Channi-led Punjab government and holding of election under the President’s Rule.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, said protesting farmers should have allowed PM Modi to reach the rally venue in Punjab’s Ferozepur to let him witness and address the “empty chairs” there. Mocking the PM’s security breach, Yadav said due to the cancellation of the public meeting at Ferozepur, the country was deprived of knowing why the three farm laws were brought and later withdrawn.

Meanwhile, all public meetings and gatherings in Goa will now be limited to 50 per cent capacity for indoor venues and up to 100 people in outdoor venues, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday as the coastal state – which goes to the elections soon – recorded a steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

11:28 (IST)08 Jan 2022
Poll-bound Goa limits gatherings as Covid cases rise

All public meetings and gatherings in Goa will now be limited to 50 per cent capacity for indoor venues and up to 100 people in outdoor venues, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday as the coastal state – which goes to the elections soon – recorded a steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, the test positivity rate in Goa was 21.72 percent, with the state adding 1,432 new cases to its count of Covid-19 cases. Test-Positivity rate is the proportion of samples tested for Covid-19 that returned positive. On Friday, there were 5,931 active cases in the state, according to bulletin issued by the state Directorate of Health Services.

11:23 (IST)08 Jan 2022
While the Congress and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi continue to argue that there was no security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway earlier this week, a section of the leaders believe the party should have taken a "more nuanced stand" rather than joining a political war of words with the BJP on such a sensitive issue.

While these leaders feel the PM, Centre and the BJP did blow “the issue out of proportion”, they believe there was an element of “casualness” on the part of the Punjab government too, which cannot be “overlooked”. In that context, they argue that the party should have adopted a “far more mature approach”.

11:19 (IST)08 Jan 2022
Citing the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the Congress announced that it would not hold any rallies in Uttar Pradesh and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to refrain from holding large public events in the state.

A dominant section in the party still believes the PM cannot be allowed to create and dominate the narrative and he has to be countered aggressively at every step.

Sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s direction to the Chief Minister to set up a probe even while letting the party counter the BJP aggressively, painting the ruling party’s fusillade as an attack on “Punjab and Punjabiyat”, perhaps was part of this calibrated approach.

Neither Sonia nor former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has spoken on the issue so far.

“Any other PM would be focused on serious national security lapses in Pangong Tso and Arunachal Pradesh. But for the first time in 70 years, a Prime Minister is worried about the security threat from his own party workers?” tweeted Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

