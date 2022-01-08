Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Amid Congress counter, calls in party to rise above politics after PM Modi security breach

2022 Assembly Election LIVE Updates: While the Congress and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi continue to argue that there was no security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway earlier this week, a section of the leaders believe the party should have taken a “more nuanced stand” rather than joining a political war of words with the BJP on such a sensitive issue.

While these leaders feel the PM, Centre and the BJP did blow “the issue out of proportion”, they believe there was an element of “casualness” on the part of the Punjab government too, which cannot be “overlooked”. In that context, they argue that the party should have adopted a “far more mature approach”.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday demanded dismissal of Channi-led Punjab government and holding of election under the President’s Rule.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, said protesting farmers should have allowed PM Modi to reach the rally venue in Punjab’s Ferozepur to let him witness and address the “empty chairs” there. Mocking the PM’s security breach, Yadav said due to the cancellation of the public meeting at Ferozepur, the country was deprived of knowing why the three farm laws were brought and later withdrawn.

Meanwhile, all public meetings and gatherings in Goa will now be limited to 50 per cent capacity for indoor venues and up to 100 people in outdoor venues, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Friday as the coastal state – which goes to the elections soon – recorded a steep rise in Covid-19 cases.