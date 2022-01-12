scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Assembly Election 2022 live Updates: BJP holds meet on UP polls; Channi nudges Congress to name CM candidate

2022 Election LIVE News, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab Election Latest Updates: Maurya’s decision is likely to help the Opposition’s campaign that the Yogi Adityanath government is a “pro-upper caste” regime, setting back its efforts to woo OBC votes.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh, Imphal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji |
Updated: January 12, 2022 10:02:40 am
2022 Assembly Election LIVE Updates: A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held on Tuesday in the National Capital lasted for 10 hours. The meeting in Delhi was held to discuss candidate names and strategy for the UP Assembly polls that will begin on February 10. It will now continue from 11 am on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a sector-wise review of six areas and took feedback from all the leaders in charge of regions about the ground reality in the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present along with his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh apart from other senior leaders.

The exit of long-time OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya from the BJP on Tuesday also cast a shadow on the meeting. As did speculation that more MLAs might follow him out, Maurya claimed as many as 15 would do so. Maurya’s decision is likely to help the Opposition’s campaign that the Adityanath government is a “pro-upper caste” regime, setting back its efforts to woo OBC votes.

Meanwhile, signalling more trouble for the Congress ahead of the elections in Punjab, where the party faces infighting, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Tuesday that the party “should announce” its chief ministerial candidate. “Whenever the party has not announced the CM candidate, it has lost,” he said.

In Goa, where Micheal Lobo, former minister and two-time BJP MLA, was formally inducted into the Congress party on Tuesday evening, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar said that talks are on with “like-minded parties” to take on the BJP together in next month’s Goa Assembly elections.

Pawar also said on Tuesday that his party will contest the coming Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) even as he claimed that some BJP legislators were set to join Akhilesh Yadav’s party soon.

Meanwhile, most of the districts in three poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur – have been found to “represent high vulnerability to emerging Covid pandemic due to Omicron variant”, according to an analysis by one of the empowered groups constituted by the Centre on Covid-19.

Live Blog

Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: BJP holds its Core Committee meeting on UP polls; Channi nudges Congress to name candidate for CM; Tie-up with SP in UP, talks on for Goa, says Sharad Pawar. Follow this space for latest updates.

10:02 (IST)12 Jan 2022
All eyes in UP to now turn towards Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP’s senior-most OBC leader

All eyes in UP will now turn towards Keshav Prasad Maurya, the BJP’s senior-most OBC leader in the state who has been nursing a grudge for being made to settle for one of the two Deputy CM posts after the 2017 results, in spite of having led the party in the polls. Of late, Keshav Prasad has made several noises indicating his displeasure, including asserting that the issue of who would be CM should the BJP return to power was far from settled. This is despite Modi and Amit Shah making it clear that Adityanath was the face of the BJP state campaign.

10:01 (IST)12 Jan 2022
Eknath Khadse from Maharashtra had left BJP in 2020

Before Maurya, another high-profile leader, Eknath Khadse from Maharashtra, had left in 2020. However, the BJP had sent a big message by inducting as many as 27 ministers belonging to backward classes in Modi’s Cabinet expansion in July last year.

10:01 (IST)12 Jan 2022
Maurya is the most high-profile leader to leave BJP ahead of UP polls

As a minister, Maurya is the most high-profile leader to leave the BJP ahead of the UP polls. He had joined the party in 2016 from the BSP, where he was No. 2 to supremo Mayawati. Playing down the development, BJP leaders claimed Maurya was a fence-sitter for long and was sulking because the party had spurned his demand for a ticket for son Utkrist. His daughter Sanghamitra Maurya, the BJP MP from Badaun Lok Sabha seat, had earlier backed the demand for an OBC census on the floor of Parliament, breaking away from the party’s stand.

10:00 (IST)12 Jan 2022
Who all were present the the meeting

Also present at the meeting were organisation general secretary Sunil Bansal, UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Anurag Thakur, and national general secretary organisation B L Santhosh. J P Nadda and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh were also expected to attend, but could not as they are down with Covid.

09:58 (IST)12 Jan 2022
High-profile exit dents BJP’s OBC push, forces rethink at Delhi meet

The exit of long-time OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya from the BJP Tuesday cast a shadow on a meeting held by the party’s top leadership on the Uttar Pradesh elections in Delhi. Maurya’s decision is likely to help the Opposition’s campaign that the Yogi Adityanath government is a “pro-upper caste” regime, setting back its efforts to woo OBC votes.

At the Delhi meeting to discuss strategy for the polls and candidate names, Adityanath was present along with Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, apart from other senior leaders. However, the news of Maurya leaving upset all plans. As did speculation that more MLAs might follow him out; Maurya claimed as many as 15 would do so.

09:47 (IST)12 Jan 2022
Hello and welcome to our Assembly Election 2022 live blog

Hello and welcome to our Assembly Election 2022 live blog. A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held on Tuesday in the National Capital lasted for 10 hours. The meeting in Delhi was held to discuss candidate names and strategy for the UP Assembly polls that will begin on February 10. It will now continue from 11 am on Wednesday. Follow this space to get all the latest updates on the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the SP, BSP and RLD contested collectively, the BSP had won four of the 11 seats — Amroha, Bijnor, Nagina and Saharanpur — while SP won Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal. These seven seats cover at least 35 Assembly constituencies. Saharanpur, one of the seats that votes in Phase 2, witnessed a major political development on Monday when senior Congress leader Imran Masood crossed over to the SP. (File)

2022 Assembly Elections Live Updates:

The 55 seats in Uttar Pradesh that go to the polls on February 14, in the second phase of the Assembly elections, appear to be more challenging for the BJP than those in Phase 1 given the region’s significant Muslim and Dalit population, the coming together of the SP and the RLD, and the performance of Opposition parties in past elections.

In 2017, the region — which has western UP districts such as Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bijnore, Amroha and districts towards central UP such as Badaun and Shahjahanpur — saw the BJP getting the maximum seats (38 out of 55) as the party rode a Modi wave and a bitterly polarised campaign. The Samajwadi Party (SP) won 15 seats in 2017, the Congress as an ally of the SP won two seats, while the BSP drew a blank. A total of 11 Muslim candidates won from the region — all from SP. The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP was runner-up on 27 seats, the BJP on 13 and the BSP on 11. In 2012, when the SP won a majority in the state, it won 27 seats in this region and the BJP eight.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the SP, BSP and RLD contested collectively, the BSP had won four of the 11 seats — Amroha, Bijnor, Nagina and Saharanpur — while SP won Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal. These seven seats cover at least 35 Assembly constituencies.

‘No election on Sunday’: Manipur tribal bodies urge EC to reschedule polling day

Stating that the first phase of polling in the state falls on a Sunday, the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) and the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the election date.

The first phase of polling in Manipur is scheduled to be held on February 27, which is a Sunday.

Members of tribal communities, who constitute about 43% of the state’s population, are predominantly Christians. ATSUM has said that Sundays are considered to be sacred by the Christian community and it is a day of rest and worship for them.

