Assembly Election 2022 live Updates: BJP holds meet on UP polls; Channi nudges Congress to name CM candidate

2022 Assembly Election LIVE Updates: A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Core Committee on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held on Tuesday in the National Capital lasted for 10 hours. The meeting in Delhi was held to discuss candidate names and strategy for the UP Assembly polls that will begin on February 10. It will now continue from 11 am on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a sector-wise review of six areas and took feedback from all the leaders in charge of regions about the ground reality in the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present along with his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh apart from other senior leaders.

The exit of long-time OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya from the BJP on Tuesday also cast a shadow on the meeting. As did speculation that more MLAs might follow him out, Maurya claimed as many as 15 would do so. Maurya’s decision is likely to help the Opposition’s campaign that the Adityanath government is a “pro-upper caste” regime, setting back its efforts to woo OBC votes.

Meanwhile, signalling more trouble for the Congress ahead of the elections in Punjab, where the party faces infighting, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Tuesday that the party “should announce” its chief ministerial candidate. “Whenever the party has not announced the CM candidate, it has lost,” he said.

In Goa, where Micheal Lobo, former minister and two-time BJP MLA, was formally inducted into the Congress party on Tuesday evening, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar said that talks are on with “like-minded parties” to take on the BJP together in next month’s Goa Assembly elections.

Pawar also said on Tuesday that his party will contest the coming Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) even as he claimed that some BJP legislators were set to join Akhilesh Yadav’s party soon.

Meanwhile, most of the districts in three poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur – have been found to “represent high vulnerability to emerging Covid pandemic due to Omicron variant”, according to an analysis by one of the empowered groups constituted by the Centre on Covid-19.