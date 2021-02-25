scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Election LIVE updates: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today; Amit Shah to address rallies in Assam

Ahead of the Assembly polls this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have undertaken a series of tours to states scheduled for elections.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 25, 2021 10:11:56 am
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: Partha Paul/File)

Election Live updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to poll-bound Assam to inaugurate the construction works of development and beautification project of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of social reformer and proponent of neo-Vaishnavism Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. He will also address two rallies in the state. BJP president J P Nadda will launch an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal today and address a public rally.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also make a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. He is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Puducherry at 11:30 am, while at around 4 pm, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects worth over Rs 12,400 crore in Coimbatore.

In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has chalked out an extensive plan to woo small backward castes in the Dravidian state as part of its efforts to counter its image of an upper-caste dominated party from the Hindi heartland.

Live Blog

10:11 (IST)25 Feb 2021

Puducherry schools to remain closed today

All schools in Puducherry would remain shut today in view of diversion of traffic for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a government function and a BJP public meeting, said the Directorate of School Education. - PTI

09:45 (IST)25 Feb 2021

PM Modi leaves for Puducherry, TN

09:43 (IST)25 Feb 2021

JP Nadda in West Bengal today

09:40 (IST)25 Feb 2021

Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Assam’s Guwahati early today morning. At the Guwahati airport, the Home Minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Ahead of his visit, he tweeted: 'Leaving for Assam. Looking forward to addressing two public rallies in the beautiful state tomorrow.'

09:36 (IST)25 Feb 2021

India proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress: PM

In a tweet on Wednesday, PM Modi said that India is proud of Tamil Nadu’s contribution to national progress. 'The vibrant Tamil culture is popular globally. Central Government is honoured to be working for TN’s growth. Will be in Coimbatore tomorrow to inaugurate various projects,' he said.

In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has chalked out an extensive plan to woo small backward castes in the Dravidian state as part of its efforts to counter its image of an upper caste- dominated party from the Hindi heartland. (File Photo)

Modi would be on a day's visit to Puducherry on Thursday to unveil various Centrally sponsored projects at a function through video conference at the convention centre in JIPMER. He would then proceed to Lawspet to address a public meeting organised by the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the context of the upcoming Assembly poll.

This would be Modi's second visit here. He had visited on February 25 in 2018 to participate in the golden jubilee of the formation of Auroville International project. All schools in the UT have been ordered to shut for the day in view of diversion of traffic for the prime minister's visit

