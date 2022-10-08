scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Assembly bypolls: BJP fields Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son from Adampur, K Rajgopal Reddy from Munugode

Kuldeep Bishnoi, a senior Haryana politician, and Reddy were Congress MLAs from Adampur and Munugode respectively before they resigned to join the BJP.

BJP named Bhavya Bishnoi, son of party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, as its candidate for the Adampur assembly bypoll (Twitter/@bbhavyabishnoi)

The BJP on Saturday named Bhavya Bishnoi, son of party leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, as its candidate for the Adampur assembly bypoll in Haryana.

The party also fielded K Rajgopal Reddy from Munugode in Telangana and Aman Giri from Gola Goraknath in Uttar Pradesh for the bypolls to be held on November 3.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, a senior Haryana politician, and Reddy were Congress MLAs from Adampur and Munugode respectively before they resigned to join the BJP.

Aman Giri is the son of Arvind Giri, who was the BJP MLA from Gola Gokarannath and died last month, necessitating the bypoll in the constituency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World CupPremium
India miss a trick, Sanju Samson was the best No.5 option for T20 World Cup

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 12:47:50 pm
Next Story

Saba Azad schools troll about ‘unfollow’ button on Instagram: ‘She just follows me to share her abundant hate’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement