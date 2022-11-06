Assembly Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes across 7 constituencies to begin shortly

Assembly Bypoll Results Live Updates: Results of the bypolls held across seven Assembly constituencies in six states will be declared on November 6, Sunday. The counting of votes will begin shortly. The seats that went to polls on November 3 were Adampur in Haryana; Andheri East in Maharashtra; Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar; Munugode in Telangana; Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh; and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
Most seats witnessed a fierce contest between the BJP and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Among the seven seats where bypolls were held, the BJP held three seats and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.
The bypoll in Adampur was necessitated after former sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the Vidhan Sabha in August to switch from the Congress to the BJP. Andheri East contest was held due to the untimely death of Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. The Mokama seat, in Bihar, fell vacant after Anant Singh, the sitting MLA, was dismissed due to a conviction in a criminal case. The contest in Gopalganj, also in Bihar, was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh. Munugode witnessed a bypoll after sitting MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned on August 2. The bypoll was necessitated in Gola Gokarannath Assembly seat of Lakhimpur Kheri district following the death of sitting MLA Arvind Giri, while Dhamnagar seat fell vacant due to the untimely demise of sitting BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Das.
Results of the bypolls held across seven Assembly constituencies in six states will be declared. The counting of votes is expected to begin shortly. Follow this space as we bring you the latest updates from all the constituencies.