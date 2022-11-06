scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022
Assembly Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting of votes across 7 constituencies to begin shortly

Assembly Bypoll Results Live Updates: Among the seven seats where bypolls were held, the BJP held three seats and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 6, 2022 7:13:02 am
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Mokama Assembly bye-elections, in Mokama, Bihar. (PTI)

Assembly Bypoll Results Live Updates: Results of the bypolls held across seven Assembly constituencies in six states will be declared on November 6, Sunday. The counting of votes will begin shortly. The seats that went to polls on November 3 were Adampur in Haryana; Andheri East in Maharashtra; Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar; Munugode in Telangana; Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh; and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

Most seats witnessed a fierce contest between the BJP and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Among the seven seats where bypolls were held, the BJP held three seats and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.

The bypoll in Adampur was necessitated after former sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the Vidhan Sabha in August to switch from the Congress to the BJP. Andheri East contest was held due to the untimely death of Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. The Mokama seat, in Bihar, fell vacant after Anant Singh, the sitting MLA, was dismissed due to a conviction in a criminal case. The contest in Gopalganj, also in Bihar, was necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh. Munugode witnessed a bypoll after sitting MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned on August 2. The bypoll was necessitated in Gola Gokarannath Assembly seat of Lakhimpur Kheri district following the death of sitting MLA Arvind Giri, while Dhamnagar seat fell vacant due to the untimely demise of sitting BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Das.

Live Blog

Assembly Bypoll Results Live Updates: Follow this space for latest updates

07:13 (IST)06 Nov 2022
Welcome to our blog!

Results of the bypolls held across seven Assembly constituencies in six states will be declared. The counting of votes is expected to begin shortly. Follow this space as we bring you the latest updates from all the constituencies.

BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi with party candidate and son Bhavya Bishnoi flash their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Adampur Assembly bypolls, in Adampur, Haryana. (Credit: Manoj Dhaka)

Munugode witnessed over 93 per cent voter turnout while Adampur saw a turnout of 76.45 per cent. Bihar's Mokama and Gopalganj saw polling percentages of 53.45 and 51.48, respectively. Gola Gokarannath saw over 57 per cent polling and Dhamnagar witnessed a voter turnout of 66.63 per cent. Maharashtra's Andheri East seat recorded a low voter turnout of 31.74 per cent.

Chautala, Bishnoi on one stage, BJP, JJP close Adampur campaign with a united front

Political differences and arch rivalries were set aside as the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) came together on the last day of campaigning for the Adampur Assembly bypoll.

Sharing the stage were JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, BJP leader Brijendra Singh, BJP CM Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi and his father Kuldeep Bishnoi, the late Bhajan Lal’s wife and Bhavya’s grandmother Jasma Devi, as well as several state ministers, MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders of the state.

All you need to know about the high-stakes political battle in Haryana

Adampur constituency in Haryana’s Hisar district, considered to be a stronghold of Haryana’s three-time former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s family, is up for grabs again.

While the BJP, which has fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of two-time MP and four-time MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, appears to have an edge, considering the following the Bishnoi family has in the area, the Opposition is not ready to give up without a fight.

Congress has built its campaign to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor and farmers’ resentment against BJP with many leaders saying Kuldeep is a ‘traitor’ who deserted the constituency, quit the Congress and joined BJP to allegedly get his Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax cases settled.

Munugode bypoll: TRS ups its game with eye on national stage, high-octane BJP may fall short

Amid the high-stakes campaign for the Munugode by-election in Telangana, the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is rolling itself out in its new avatar as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). With a big win here, the BRS aims to go national, with the message that it can take on the BJP and win.

The BRS campaign is unlike that of any regional party, morphing into a monumental effort to seek national identity.

To match the BJP’s high-optics campaign and promises of Central government largesse, the TRS has deployed 14 state ministers and at least 50-60 MLAs to cover every inch of Munugode in Nalgonda district. Everywhere you go in the constituency, BRS leaders are highlighting and amplifying the state’s “national role model” schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, free power to the farm sector, farm insurance and myraid other schemes and initiatives that they claim are bringing a change in the lives of the people, especially the poor and marginalised, especially Dalits.

