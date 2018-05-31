Assembly Bypoll Results 2018 highlights: SP wins Noorpur, CPM retains Chengannur, Nitish loses prestige battle in Jokihat

Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: Counting of votes to 10 Assembly seats was held in nine states across the country. The seats, including Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab) and Maheshtala (West Bengal), went to polls earlier this week. The results from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency in Karnataka, where elections were delayed by the Election Commission over malpractice, was also declared today.
The Congress has secured wins in four seats — Maharashtra’s Palus Kadegaon, Meghalaya’s Ampati, Karnataka’s RR Nagar and Punjab’s Shahkot. In Kerala’s Chengannur, meanwhile, the CPM registered a massive win with its candidate Saji Cherian winning by over 20,000 votes. In Bihar, the RJD has trumped Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to win the Jokihat seat. The Samajwadi Party has won Uttar Pradesh’s Noorpur seat.
Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: Full list of winners
In Punjab’s Shahkot constituency, ruling Congress candidate Hardev Singh Ladi wrested the assembly seat from the Shiromani Akali Dal, defeating the party’s nominee Naib Singh Kohar with a margin of 38,801 votes, an election office spokesperson said. The results to the seat, a SAD bastion, is a considered a referendum on the Congress government in the state.
In West Bengal’s Maheshtala, ruling Trinamool Congress candidate Dulal Das defeated BJP’s Sujit Kumar Ghosh by 62,827 votes. The constituency had recorded over 70 per cent votes.
Kairana Lok Sabha Bye-Election Results 2018 Live Updates
Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates
TMC candidate Dulal Das won Maheshtala assembly bypoll in Bengal after beating BJP's Sujit Kumar Ghosh by 62,827 votes
With results to just one Assembly bypoll seat pending, here's a list of winners in the other 10:
Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) -- Congress Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam
Ampati (Meghalaya) -- Congress, Miani D Shira
Jokihat (Bihar) -- RJD, Shahnawaz Alam
Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) -- SP, Naeemul Hasan
Chengannur (Kerala) -- CPM, Saji Cherian
Shahkot (Punjab) -- Congress, Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia
Tharali (Uttarakhand) -- BJP, Munni Devi Shah
Gomia (Jharkhand) -- JMM, Babita Devi
Silli (Jharkhand) -- JMM, Seema Mahto
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has won both Assembly seats in Jharkhand, Gomia and Silli. The Gomia seat has been won by Babita Devi defeated AJSU nominee Lambodar Mahto by 13,00 votes. In Silli,Seema Mahto defeated AJSU chief and former state Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto by 13,000 votes, reports PTI.
The BJP won the seat in Uttarakhand with a margin of over 1,990 votes. Munni Devi Shah defeated Congress' Jeetram. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of BJP's Maganlal Shah.
Congress wins Shahkot Assembly bypoll. Its candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia defeats Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Naib Singh Kohar by over 38,000 votes. This comes as bad news for SAD, as the seat was its stronghold in the state. The polls were also considered a referendum on the Congress government in the state.
Results to four Assembly seats are yet to come in. Here are the latest trends: The BJP leads in Uttarakhand's Tharali as well as Jharkhand's Gomia seat. In Silli, JMM is leading. The TMC is in the lead in West Bengal's Maheshtala.
Also read | How to check bye-election results on Election Commission of India website
Here are the parties that have won the Assembly bypoll seats till now, and their candidates:
Also read | Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: Full list of winners
The Congress has won the RR Nagar seat. Its candidate Muniratna won with a margin of over 41,000 votes over BJP rival Tulsi Muniraju Gowda. The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, has won the Noorpur Assembly bypoll by 6,211 votes.
The RJD has won the Jokihat Assembly bypoll by over 4,000 votes. Shahnawaz Alam defeated the JD(U)'s Murshid Alam. RJD leader and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in a press conference, says the loss is a lesson for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He adds that money and state machinery has not helped him win. The JDU, which was previously in alliance with RJD in the state, is now in alliance with BJP in the state.
CPM wins Chengannur Assembly seat in Kerala. Candidate Saji Cherian wins by by 20,956 votes.
With trends from the RR Nagar constituency in favour of the Congress, its leader Dinesh Gundu Rao says the people of Bengaluru have blessed the party. SAD candidate Nayab Singh Kohar, meanwhile, who is trailing in the Shahkot Assembly seat in Punjab, says, "I think the EVM machines were rigged."
As the trends become clear, reactions are coming in from leaders. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, state secretary of the CPM says the party's victory is a reflection of the government's pro-people policies and secular stance.
The BJP is leading from the Tharali Assembly seat in Uttarakhand in the ninth round of counting, reports ANI. In other news, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shahnawaz Alam is leading in the Jokihat seat in Bihar over JD(U) candidate Murshid Alam. There are seven other candidates in the fray.
KM Mani, leader of the Kerala Congress (M), has said that his party has given all its votes to the UDF but it was not enough for a victory. "It's clear that there were some undercurrents, we have to examine," he told reporters.
KC(M) had recently rejoined the UDF after a long gap.
In the Noorpur Assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party leads after 17 rounds of counting. Its candidate Naeemul Hasan is ahead by over 3,000 votes, reports PTI. The election was necessitated following the death of BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan. His wife, Avani Singh, is contesting the seat for the BJP.
It's very clear that the ruling CPM will retain Chengannur for now, not just lightly but with a massive victory margin. If its candidate KK Ramachandran Nair won in 2016 by nearly 8000 votes, this time, Saji Cherian of the party is already leading by 15,486 votes with 32 booths still left to be counted. This possibly is a margin that even the party did not anticipate. The Left has been able to consolidate its lead in all the panchayats counted so far, even in those which were considered strongholds of the Congress. The erosion in the votes of the Congress is immense, but unlike last time, when a major share went to the BJP, this time, it has flown towards the CPM.
Saji Cherian of the CPM
Congress seems set to win big in Karnataka's RR Nagar constituency. It's candidate Muniratna leads by over 46,000 votes after the 12th round of counting. Polling to the seat was postponed by the EC ahead of the Karnataka elections after the poll body found nearly 10,000 voter ID cards in an apartment in the constituency. The Congress and BJP had pointed at one another for malpractice.
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala pointed fingers at the CPM and the BJP alleging that scenes of 'naked communalism' was on display in Chengannur which saw a spirited three-cornered fight. He said this was an election where the party machinery worked in close coordination and this unity will continue in all future elections. "We will certainly examine this result," he told reporters.
This tweet gives an idea:
The Congress has secured its second win in these Assembly bypolls. After winning uncontested in Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon, it takes the Ampati seat in Meghalaya by over 3,000 votes. The seat, which was previously held by Congress leader Mukul Sangma, was contested by Miani D Shira for the party. National People's Party (NPP) C G Momin was also in the fray.
In Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, Congress candidate Muniratna is leading by around 32,000 votes after the sixth round of counting. Polling to this seat was delayed ahead of the high-voltage Karnataka Assembly elections earlier this month after the EC discovered nearly 10,000 voter ID cards in an apartment. Voting was conducted on May 28.
The BJP is leading from Gomia Assembly seat in Jharkhand by 7,174 votes after the sixth round of counting. JMM's Seema Devi, meanwhile, is leading by 296 votes from the Silli seat in the sixth round of counting.
Congress is leading by 18,000 votes from the Shahkot Assembly seat in Punjab after eight round of counting. SAD nominee Naib Singh Kohar trails, while AAP appears to be out of the race after failing to secure enough votes. Elections to this seat, a SAD bastion, is seen as a referendum of the 14-month Congress government in the state.
Security deployed outside a polling centre (Express Photo)
In an interview to a Malayalam news channel, SNDP general secretary Vellapally Natesan said the result in Chengannur, where the BJP is in third position, must make the saffron party introspect. "There is no NDA in Kerala. BJP behaves as if it is the only party here. It does not value its allies and wants to have a unilateral position. Sreedharan Pillai is a good candidate but he has been a sacrificial goat in this endeavour," said Natesan, who presides over the apolitical SNDP whose political arm, the BDJS, is the ally of the BJP in Kerala.
If these trends continue in Chengannur, BJP may not even get the votes it got the last time in 2016. Currently, it is in third position with 15791 votes behind Congress' 21515 votes and CPM's 29004.
In Chengannur, CPM candidate Saji Cherian leads by 5,268 votes. The Congress and BJP are in a tough race for second place. While Chengannur is traditionally considered a Congress bastion and was represented by the party since 1980 , in 2016, a large section of core Congress votes is believed to have shifted to the BJP raising the saffron party's vote share by as much as five times. This shift of votes had delivered the victory for the CPM in Chengannur. For the Left, a victory is essential for it to stamp out any doubts among the public of an anti-incumbency sentiment against it's government.
The Trinamool Congress is now leading by at least 21,000 votes in West Bengal's Maheshtala seat. The BJP is trailing in second position followed by the Left-Congress combine. The polls were necessitated after the death of Kasturi Das. TMC has fielded Dulal Das, the BJP Sujit Ghosh and the Left Prabhat Choudhury.
At this time, as the first phase of counting comes to an end in Kerala's Chengannur, the vote-surge for CPM's Saji Cherian is confirmed as he leads by 4668 votes. Right from the first round, he has been ahead. According to EC, with 59 out of 182 booths being counted, the CPM candidate has 21277 votes followed by Congress candidate D Vijayakumar with 16621 votes and BJP's Sreedharan Pillai with 13271 votes.
At this rate, the CPM candidate could win by a much bigger margin than what it got in 2016. This victory will be a morale booster for the Left especially at a time it faces strong criticism against its government for alleged police laxity.
The lead for the CPM has especially come in panchayats where the Congress is seen to be strong. The BJP, on its part, is also capturing a large segment of the votes in a close third position.
Counting is underway for five seats in the East as well — Maheshtala in West Bengal, Gomia and Silli in Jharkhand, Jokihat in Bihar and Ampati in Meghalaya. We'll update you with the latest news from these seats as soon as trends are known. Stay tuned!
Counting of votes to Karnataka's RR Nagar constituency is also underway this morning. The Election Commission had delayed voting to the seat after nearly 10,000 voter ID cards were recovered from an apartment during campaigning for the high-stakes Karnataka Elections. Voting to the seat was held on May 28. The Congress, which is now in power in the state with JD(S), is leading by over 8,000 votes. There are 14 candidates in the fray today, including Muniratna, BJP's Tulsi Muniraju Gowda and JD(S) candidate G H Ramachandra.
After the third round of counting — there are 17 rounds — Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia is leading by around 5,800 votes. AAP, which is contesting the polls after facing a huge loss in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll and civic polls, has 133 votes till now — after the first round, it had less votes than None of the Above (NOTA).
Candidates at the counting centre. From left: AAP’s Rattan Singh, Congress' Laddi and SAD’s Naib Singh Kohar
In what is likely to be a major setback for the Congress organisational set-up in Kerala, the party seems to be ceding space to the CPM and the BJP even in its traditional bastions. The first two panchayats that were counted in Chengannur were Mannar and Pandanad, considered areas where the Congress wields supreme influence. But the trends coming in this morning clearly indicate that there has been a massive erosion of Congress votes which may have gone either way to the CPM or the BJP. In both panchayats, the CPM's Saji Cherian has a lead of over 1000 votes. A majority of the panchayats to follow are considered strong for the CPM and the BJP and therefore if these trends continue, it will be heartrending for the Congress. So the big question to ask is where are those votes going?
(From left: BJP's Sreedharan Pillai, CPM's Saji Cherian and Congress's D Vijayakumar)
The latest from WestBengal: TMC's Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 10,000 votes from the Maheshtala assembly constituency after the second round of counting, reports ANI. Over 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in this seat. Voting for the seat was held amid tight security after more than a dozen people were killed during the Panchayat polls in the state. The polls were necessitated after the death of Kasturi Das. TMC has fielded Dulal Das, the BJP Sujit Ghosh and the Left Prabhat Choudhury.
As the LDF lead rises in Chengannur to 1370 votes according to the Election Commission, a fight is on for the second spot between the Congress and the BJP. While Congress candidate D Vijayakumar has 3640 votes, BJP candidate PS Sreedharan Pillai is closely behind with 2574 votes. This reinforces the widely-held perception that BJP is making inroads into the Congress vote-bank in the state. This erosion in the Congress vote-share directly benefits the CPM especially in strongholds of the Congress.
The Samajwadi Party is leading from Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur Assembly constituency in early trends, reports ANI. A 57 per cent voter turnout was registered in the elections to the seat on May 28, necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan. Avani Singh, the MLAs wife is contesting the seat for the BJP while SP fielded Naeemul Hasan.
Meanwhile, we're also running a LIVE blog on the Kairana Lok Sabha bye-election results. Click here for the latest news.
CPM's lead has rised to 1,277. The first four panchayat's which are being counted are considered areas which are Congress strongholds. This means that any votes in favour of the CPM is bad news for the Congress. The outcome of the bypolls is widely seen as a referendum of the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Chengannur had witnessed a massive 74.5 per cent polling on May 28.
Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam, Congress' candidate, is elected unopposed from Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency. He was the lone candidate after the BJP withdrew Sangramsinh Deshmukh from the race. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam.
In Kerala's Chengannur, the Left Democratic Front leads in early trends. LDF candidate Saji Cherian leads by 154 votes after postal ballow counting comes to an end. The polls, which were held followign the death of CPI (Marxist) MLA K K Ramachandran Nair in January, is also being contested by Congress' D Vijaykumar and BJP's P S Sreedharan Pillai.
Voters braved the heavy rains to cast their votes in the Chengannur polls on May 28. (Express Photo: Sandeep)
In Punjab, the Shahkot Assembly bypoll is seen as a litmus test for the ruling Congress government. The bypoll, which was necessitated following the death of SAD MLA Ajit Singh Kohar, is being contested by his son Naib Singh Kohar and Congress' Hardev Singh Laddi.
Counting of votes begins at counting centres in Shahkot (Source: ANI)
Counting of votes to 10 seats across nine states will be held today. Elections to Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Ampati (Meghalaya), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) were held earlier this week on May 28. Follow our blog through the day as we bring you the latest news.