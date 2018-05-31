Assembly Bypoll Results 2018 highlights: SP wins Noorpur, CPM retains Chengannur, Nitish loses prestige battle in Jokihat

Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: Voters show their voter identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes for Noorpur Assembly bypolls, in Bijnor, on Monday. (PTI Photo) Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: Voters show their voter identity cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes for Noorpur Assembly bypolls, in Bijnor, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: Counting of votes to 10 Assembly seats was held in nine states across the country. The seats, including Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab) and Maheshtala (West Bengal), went to polls earlier this week. The results from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency in Karnataka, where elections were delayed by the Election Commission over malpractice, was also declared today.

The Congress has secured wins in four seats — Maharashtra’s Palus Kadegaon, Meghalaya’s Ampati, Karnataka’s RR Nagar and Punjab’s Shahkot. In Kerala’s Chengannur, meanwhile, the CPM registered a massive win with its candidate Saji Cherian winning by over 20,000 votes. In Bihar, the RJD has trumped Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) to win the Jokihat seat. The Samajwadi Party has won Uttar Pradesh’s Noorpur seat.

In Punjab’s Shahkot constituency, ruling Congress candidate Hardev Singh Ladi wrested the assembly seat from the Shiromani Akali Dal, defeating the party’s nominee Naib Singh Kohar with a margin of 38,801 votes, an election office spokesperson said. The results to the seat, a SAD bastion, is a considered a referendum on the Congress government in the state.

In West Bengal’s Maheshtala, ruling Trinamool Congress candidate Dulal Das defeated BJP’s Sujit Kumar Ghosh by 62,827 votes. The constituency had recorded over 70 per cent votes.

