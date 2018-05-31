Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: Full list of winners

The polling for the seats was held on Monday (PTI) The polling for the seats was held on Monday (PTI)

Assembly Bypoll Results 2018: In a major electoral reversal for the BJP ahead of next year’s general elections, the saffron party failed to put its best foot forward in 10 Assembly constituencies spread across nine states, where bye-elections were held on Monday. The BJP, which has been on a winning spree in the assembly elections, has little to be happy about this time around as it won just one seat in Uttarakhand.

While Congress bagged three (in Maharashtra, Meghalaya and Punjab’s Shahkot), others secured six seats. The JMM got two in Jharkhand, while CPI(M), SP, RJD and Trinamool one each in Kerala, UP, Bihar and West Bengal, respectively.

Counting of votes for 10 Assembly seats began this morning amid tight security arrangements. The polling was held on Monday in Legislative Assemblies of Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ampati (Meghalaya), Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra).

Here is a list of winners:

Palus Kadegaon: In Maharashtra’s Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam was elected unopposed today. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam. Vishwajeet Kadam, son of Patangrao Kadam, was the lone candidate in the fray after BJP withdrew its candidate Sangramsingh Deshmukh.

Ampati: In Meghalaya, the opposition Congress became the single largest party after its candidate Miani D Shira won the bye-election from Ampati Assembly seat, vacated by her father Mukul Sangma early this year. The seat fell vacant after former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who won from two seats in the last Assembly elections, vacated the seat. NPP’s Clement G Moin secured 11,069 votes against Miani’s 14,259 votes. Miani D Shira is the daughter of Mukul Sangma.

Chengannur: With a huge margin of over 20,000 votes, CPI(M)-led LDF’s Saji Cheriyan secured a win in Kerala’s Chengannur Assembly seat against Congress and BJP. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair of the CPI(M) in January this year due to illness. According to the Chief Electoral Office, Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes while the Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP’s P S Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishna described the victory as the “achievement” of the two-year rule of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. It was also a ‘rejection of the soft Hindutva policy’ of the Congress, Balakrishnan told reporters.

Jokihat: In an embarrassment to the ruling Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam won the Jokihat Assembly seat in Bihar. Shahnawaz Alam defeated the JD(U)’s Murshid Alam with a margin of over 4,000 votes. Reacting to the win, RJD leader and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in a press conference, said the loss is a lesson for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The results of the bypoll, considered to be a prestige battle for the former allies, has come as a jolt to CM Kumar’s JD(U), which had previously registered three consecutive wins at Jokihat.

Noorpur: The Samajwadi Party won the Noorpur Assembly bypoll by 6,211 votes. SP candidate Naeemul Hasan enjoyed the support of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the AAP.

Shahkot: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Ladi won the Shahkot assembly bypoll in Punjab. He defeated Akali Dal’s nominee Naib Singh Kohar by a margin of over 38,000 votes. The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated by the death of Akali MLA Ajit Singh Kohar, Naib Singh Kohar’s father, in February this year. With the victory, the Congress’ strength in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha will reach 78, a two-third majority in the House.

Tharali: The BJP retained the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand. BJP’s Munni Devi Shah defeated Congress’ Jeetram by over 1,900 votes. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of Munni Devi’s husband and BJP leader Maganlal Shah. The BJP victory in the close fight takes its tally in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly to 57.

Silli and Gomia: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained both Silli and Gomia seats in Jharkhand. The bypolls were necessitated following the conviction of the JMM MLAs Yogendra Mahto and Amit Mahto.In Gomia, JMM’s candidate Babita Devi defeated AJSU nominee Lambodar Mahto by 13,00 votes. In Silli, JMM’s Seema Mahto defeated AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto by 13,000 votes.

Maheshtala: Trinamool Congress’ Dulal Das won Maheshtala assembly bypoll in Bengal by 62,827 votes. BJPs Sujit Ghosh was in the second position followed by the Left-Congress candidate Prabhat Choudhury. The polls were necessitated after the death of Kasturi Das.

