Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Assembly bypoll result: Congress candidate accused of bribery bid wins

Assembly bypoll result: Congress candidate accused of bribery bid wins

The Congress is believed to have benefitted by the postponement of the polls, on account of its decision to form a coalition with the JDS.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | Updated: June 1, 2018 5:10:35 am
Assembly bypolls, Assembly bypoll results, karnataka, bengaluru, rajarajeshwari nagar bypolls, bengaluru byelection results, indian express The Congress is believed to have benefitted by the postponement of the polls, on account of its decision to form a coalition with the JDS.
Top News

The Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in Bengaluru, who was accused of involvement in efforts to bribe voters in the run-up to the May 12 Assembly elections in Karnataka, resulting in postponement of the elections to May 28, was comfortably re-elected to the Assembly by a margin of over 25,000 votes over his BJP rival. Munirathna, a film producer, was elected for a second term to the Assembly with total votes of 1,08,064. The Congress is believed to have benefitted by the postponement of the polls, on account of its decision to form a coalition with the JDS. Though the JDS did not withdraw their candidate, some tacit understanding is reported to have occurred on the ground.

Assembly bypolls, Assembly bypoll results, karnataka, bengaluru, rajarajeshwari nagar bypolls, bengaluru byelection results, indian express

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now