Assembly bypoll result: Congress candidate accused of bribery bid wins

The Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in Bengaluru, who was accused of involvement in efforts to bribe voters in the run-up to the May 12 Assembly elections in Karnataka, resulting in postponement of the elections to May 28, was comfortably re-elected to the Assembly by a margin of over 25,000 votes over his BJP rival. Munirathna, a film producer, was elected for a second term to the Assembly with total votes of 1,08,064. The Congress is believed to have benefitted by the postponement of the polls, on account of its decision to form a coalition with the JDS. Though the JDS did not withdraw their candidate, some tacit understanding is reported to have occurred on the ground.

