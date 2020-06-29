Assembly By-elections Gujarat BJP appoints 16 in-charges for eight seats

An official release from the party said that the names of 16 party leaders were decided as in-charges for the by-elections. An official release from the party said that the names of 16 party leaders were decided as in-charges for the by-elections.

Gujarat BJP, on Monday, put its party machinery formally in motion for the preparations of by-elections to eight assembly seats which have fallen vacant following the resignations of Congress MLAs. The party’s core committee, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state party president Jitu Vaghani, held a meeting in this regard and appointed a total 16 persons – two persons per assembly constituency – as the in-charges for the by-elections.

The eight assembly constituencies are Abdasa, Limdi, Karjan, Dangs, Kaprada, Morbi, Gadhda and Dhari. In the run-up to the Rajya Sabha elections to four seats, Congress MLAs had resigned on various grounds. By-elections to the eight seats are expected around September-October.

An official release from the party said that the names of 16 party leaders were decided as in-charges for the by-elections. Each constituency will have one person each from the government and the party as in-charges for the by-election to a particular assembly seat.

Apart from the 16 party leaders, former minister Shankar Chaudhary and senior party leader Bhargav Bhatt have been appointed as the state-level coordinators for the preparations of the bypolls.

