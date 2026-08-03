Bypoll Results News Live Updates: Counting underway in Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

An inside view of the vote counting center. (Source: Express Archives)

Three Assembly bypolls across Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh enter the decisive phase on Monday as counting of votes begins at 8 am. Results are expected later in the day for the three seats — Bankipur in Bihar, Manjalpur in Gujarat and Datia in Madhya Pradesh — where polling was held on July 30. While the BJP and Congress are locked in contests in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, all eyes are on Bihar’s Bankipur seat, where Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is making his electoral debut.

In Bihar: The Bankipur bypoll has become the most closely watched contest, with Kishor taking on BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha in a field of 26 candidates. Around 3.8 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballots. On the polling day, Kishor alleged that the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police was attempting to influence the bypoll and earlier accused the BJP of misusing the administration and police, claiming that the ruling party had resorted to such measures because it was losing the election. The BJP has projected a comfortable victory, while the RJD has expressed confidence of wresting the seat.

Story continues below this ad Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh: Meanwhile, in Gujarat, polling was disrupted by the Congress leaders who staged protest outside the Vadodara Collector’s office. There, the contest was a direct fight between the BJP and Congress. The party accused BJP leaders of campaigning on polling day in violation of election rules and alleged that the Election Commission failed to act despite being provided with video evidence. Datia in Madhya Pradesh is also expected to witness a keen BJP-Congress contest, with over 2.2 lakh voters deciding the fate of 21 candidates. Live Updates Aug 3, 2026 08:16 AM IST In Gujarat's Datia bypoll In Datia Assembly bypoll the counting will begin with postal ballots to be taken up first, followed by EVM votes on Monday. The bypoll was necessiated after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti lost his membership because of his conviction in a cheating case. While the BJP government's majority is not at stake, the contest has emerged as a prestige battle for both the BJP and COngress. The seat, long considered a stronghold of former state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, saw political drama after he was denied a ticket, causing protests by his supporters before he eventually backed BJP nominee Ashutosh Tiwari. Tiwari faces Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh in a closely watched contest that is expected to have political consequences ahead of the 2028 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Aug 3, 2026 08:06 AM IST In Bihar's Bankipur Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 34.16 per cent in the by-election on July 30, according to the Election Commission. The seat fell vacant after BJP leader Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha. The contest has gained importance with Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor entering the fray, turning what was expected to be a comfortable BJP contest into a closely watched political battle. The BJP has fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha, while the RJD has nominated Rekha Kumari. Kishor has asserted that he will defeat the BJP. Aug 3, 2026 08:01 AM IST Counting underway in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Three Assembly bypolls across Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh enter the decisive phase on Monday as counting of votes begins at 8 am.

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