‘Assaulted on suspicion of theft’, daily wager dies in UP; two arrested

A 32-year-old daily wager on Friday succumbed to his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by around 10 people on suspicion of theft under the Anwala police station limits in Bareilly district. Two men have been arrested. A video purportedly showing Basid tied to a tree has been widely circulated on social media.

Police said he was drunk and under the influence of drugs, and stole electrical devices from a tubewell. They said some people “who knew him reached a compromise” and let him go.

Rejecting police’s version, his family said he was left dead outside their house and there was no compromise with the accused.

Police have booked seven named and three unnamed people under IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object).

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any confrontation between communities.

A complaint by Basid’s brother Nasir (22) reads, “Around 2.35 pm on Friday when I was at home, my brother’s dead body was brought in an e-rickshaw by Rahul, Vipin, Veeru, Manish, Vikram Singh, Sonu and Potiram, and three unidentified people. They left the body of my brother outside the house and tried to escape. Vikram was caught by the neighbours. I called a doctor who declared my brother dead. When Questioned, Vikram Singh told us that he along with his accomplices had tied my brother to a tree and beat him up in a brutal manner. I called the police and handed him over to them.” Another person to be arrested was Potiram, said Anwala SHO Sunil Kumar.

The post-mortem stated that Basid died due to an invisible head injury and the subsequent internal bleeding and blood clotting, said Kumar.

People from Nalkoop area said the stolen things had been found and they didn’t want any action. Similarly, people from Basid’s side also said they didn’t want any action. They left. Around 2 pm, they took him home. It was being told that he died around 3-3.15 pm. When he came to the police station, there was no visible injury on his body. We have sent the body for post mortem. He must have received internal injuries during the assault. This will become clear during post mortem.”

On the issue of compromise, Nasir said nobody from his family settled the matter with the accused in the police station.

“They left him dead outside our house. We did not go to the police station. No one from our family went to the police station, and we did not reach a compromise. We only went after his dead body was found outside our house. How can they kill my brother? Even if he committed a crime, no one has the right to kill him. I have no knowledge that he was a drug addict or alcoholic,” said Nasir.

