Assaulted in police vehicle, abandoned on wayside: John Brittas writes to President

Alleging that he was manhandled, dragged and assaulted in a police vehicle, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Sunday wrote to the President, Vice President and the Chief Justice of India, seeking “urgent intervention” and “fixing accountability” on the part of police personnel, and action on the question of Parliamentary privilege.

“This is not merely an assault on an MP. It is an assault on democratic freedoms and the rule of law. More chillingly, it happened within hours of the Supreme Court issuing directions to safeguard peaceful protest and constitutional rights,” he said in an X post.

“The Government cannot intimidate democracy into silence. It cannot substitute the force of the baton for the force of debate. And it shouldn’t expect the people to surrender their constitutional freedoms merely because those in power find dissent inconvenient. The strength of a democracy lies not in its capacity to suppress dissent, but in its ability to address it,” Brittas said.