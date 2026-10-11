Assaulted in police vehicle, abandoned on wayside: John Brittas writes to President

The MP said the brutality occurred within hours of the apex court issuing directions to safeguard peaceful protestors against illegal detentions

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 11:54 PM IST
'Assaulted in police vehicle, abandoned on wayside': CPI (M)'s Brittas writes to PresidentCPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas
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Alleging that he was manhandled, dragged and assaulted in a police vehicle, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Sunday wrote to the President, Vice President and the Chief Justice of India, seeking “urgent intervention” and “fixing accountability” on the part of police personnel, and action on the question of Parliamentary privilege.

“This is not merely an assault on an MP. It is an assault on democratic freedoms and the rule of law. More chillingly, it happened within hours of the Supreme Court issuing directions to safeguard peaceful protest and constitutional rights,” he said in an X post.

“The Government cannot intimidate democracy into silence. It cannot substitute the force of the baton for the force of debate. And it shouldn’t expect the people to surrender their constitutional freedoms merely because those in power find dissent inconvenient. The strength of a democracy lies not in its capacity to suppress dissent, but in its ability to address it,” Brittas said.

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Read | ‘Drove us around for 3.5 hours’: John Brittas on detention with ex-Kerala CM

Referring to the alleged incident on Sunday, the CPI(M) MP, in his letter to President Droupadi Murmu, said the entire episode raises grave questions about the rule of the law, guarantee of democratic dissent, and accountability of those entrusted with enforcing the law.

He said the brutality occurred within hours of the apex court issuing directions to safeguard peaceful protestors against illegal detentions and to ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity besides normal railway and metro services.

Referring to the police assault he was allegedly subjected to, Brittas said it continued even after he revealed his identity as an MP. “I was abandoned on the wayside as there was a direction from the DCP concerned to release me as he found the detention unlawful. The whole incident, including the role of the senior officials, needs to be investigated independently,” he said.

Detailing the incidents over the last two days, including the illegal detention of several leaders, Brittas sought the intervention of the President. He urged her to “seek a comprehensive report from the Union government and the Delhi government and to ensure that an impartial and independent investigation is initiated.”

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Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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