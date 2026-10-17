Booked for assault, Uttarakhand minister’s husband hits back with corruption claims

Uttarakhand Women and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya’s husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, on Friday accused her of amassing illegal assets worth Rs 210 crore – a day after the BJP leader accused him of physical assault, harassment, caste-based abuse and death threats.

In a video, Sahu urged Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to order an investigation into the allegations against Arya. Calling for a probe by an appropriate agency into the alleged corruption, Sahu, though, did not furnish any documentary evidence to support his claims, only saying he would reveal the details in near future.

He also rejected an audio recording shared by Arya, alleging a plan to kill her, as “fake, AI-generated and fabricated”.