‘They threatened to finish us’: Assault of students at Madhya Pradesh university leads to outcry, FIR

Alleged assault on a group of students inside the campus of Dr Harisingh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city has triggered serious questions over campus security, with students claiming targeted attacks and intimidation, and accusing the university administration of inaction. Police have registered an FIR, while a separate complaint has been escalated to the Director General of Police, seeking intervention and strict action.

According to the FIR registered at Civil Lines police station, the complainant, a 21-year-old third-year BA student Hari Ayyappan, stated that the incident took place on February 23 at around 1.25 pm near the Abhimanch Auditorium. In his complaint, the student told police that he, along with four friends, was heading to meet the university proctor and security officer when they were suddenly confronted by a group of 8–10 youths standing under a tree along the roadside.

The FIR records that the group allegedly “started abusing us using obscene language in front of everyone and then attacked us with kicks and punches, plastic pipes and bamboo sticks”. The complainant stated that he suffered injuries to his right hand, back, head and leg, while his friends sustained injuries to their eyes, nose, head, neck, back and limbs. The FIR further notes that after the assault, the attackers allegedly issued threats, warning the students that they would be killed if they approached the police.

“As we were being beaten, they threatened us saying that if we went to the police, they would finish us,” the complainant stated in the FIR. He also allegedly told police that the accused fled the scene in a four-wheeler, a motorcycle and other vehicles soon after the attack, as a crowd began to gather.

Following the incident, the injured students were taken to the district hospital for medical examination. Police said the FIR has been registered and the matter is under investigation based on medical reports, witness statements and other evidence.

Students involved in the complaints have alleged that the February 23 attack occurred when they were on their way to formally raise concerns about the earlier incident and campus security. They have claimed that false allegations were being levelled against them to justify intimidation and violence, and that no evidence has been provided to support those claims.

One of the injured students said: “There are allegations that we are doing anti national activities and are talking about progressive issues and turning it into JNU. Fake allegations are being spread against us”.

Neither the suspects nor the university administration has responded to requests for a comment.

The February 23 assault has also been linked by students to an earlier episode of violence and intimidation reported on the campus just three days earlier. On February 20, members of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) – the student wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI) — had organised a conference at the university, which, according to a complaint submitted to the state police headquarters, was forcibly disrupted.

In a detailed representation addressed to the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, the Communist Party of India alleged that the AISF conference was attacked in an “organised and terror-like manner”. The complaint stated that banners and posters were torn down and student organisers were manhandled. It further claimed that the organisers had received threats even before the event, and that neither university staff nor police personnel present on the campus took effective steps to prevent the violence.

“The disruption of a lawful conference of a national student organisation is a direct attack on democratic rights and freedom of expression,” the complaint stated, adding that repeated appeals to the district administration and police had yielded no effective action. The CPI has demanded a thorough investigation into both incidents, including examination of CCTV footage from the campus, and strict action against those responsible.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and that all aspects of the case are being examined. “We have registered an FIR in this case against 8-10 persons. There are no arrests in this case,” said a police officer.