‘Sad that President was woken up at 4 am’: Chidambaram on Fadnavis swearing-in

Taking a dig at BJP over the way Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as Maharashtra chief minister, former finance minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram Wednesday said “the Governor, the Prime Minister and President are all responsible for the midnight affair”.

While stepping out of a Delhi court, which extended his judicial custody in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED till December 11, Chidambaram said, “Governor, Prime Minister and President were all responsible for that midnight affair. It is sad that the President is involved, deeply sad that he is woken up at 4 am in the morning.”

Before the hearing, Chidambaram tweeted that the incident was an “assault” on the office of the President to wake him at 4 am to get the order revoking President’s rule in Maharashtra signed.

“It was an assault on the office of Rasthrapathi to wake him up at 4 am to sign an order revoking President’s Rule. Why could it not have waited until 9 am in the morning?” he tweeted today before his hearing regarding the INX media case.

The former finance minister, who is lodged in Tihar jail in cases of corruption and money laundering pertaining to the INX Media case, called the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as the “most egregious violation of the Constitution”.

“What will remain in the memory of Constitution Day 2019 is the most egregious violation of the Constitution in Maharashtra between November 23 and November 26, 2019,” Chidambaram said in another tweet earlier this morning.

Urging the ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi’ — the coalition of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress — to look beyond “individual party interests” and work together, Chidambaram extended greetings to the alliance that is set to form government in Maharashtra.

जो लोग संसदीय लोकतंत्र को समझते हैं वो इस बात पर मुझसे इत्तेफाक करेंगे कि जटिल, विविध और अलग सोच वाली गठबंधन की सरकारें जब समाज के लिए बनती हैं तो वो एक न्यूनतम साझा कार्यक्रम पर समझौता करना और सहमत होना सीखते हैं। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 27, 2019

Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test, shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar quit as his deputy. On November 28, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray will take oath Chief Minister of Maharashtra.