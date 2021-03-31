Assault on Abohar MLA: BJP flexes muscle with protests in Punjab, Haryana

The BJP staged protests in both Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday against the assault on its Abohar MLA Arun Narang in Malout. While in Punjab, BJP had given a call for Abohar bandh from 9 am to 3 pm, in Punjab, in Haryana the saffron party burnt effigies of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and demanded dismissal of his government over worsening law and order.

Heavy police security was deployed throughout Abohar for the bandh, which also had the support of the Arorvansh Samaj as Narang and another party leader Ashok Chhabra, who got injured during the incident on Saturday, are from the Arora community. Arorvansh Samaj has also formed an 11-member panel to pursue the probe in the case.

The BJP, meanwhile, took out protest marches from all markets which included markets from Bazar number 4 till Bazar number 12. BJP workers took out motorcycle march before a protest rally at Bazar number 12 main chowk. Effigies of the Punjab government were also burnt during the protest.

Addressing protesters, Narang said: “I have never said anything wrong about farmers. I am for the welfare of farmers and if after taking my life they can gain something, I am ready for this sacrifice. It was literally a murderous attack on me when I went to address a press conference March 27. I want to ask this question to Punjab CM, Congress party and even PPCC president Sunil Jakahr – who hails from Abohar – Is a political party allowed to hold press conferences in a democracy or not? Everyone has the right to air their opinions. I want to tell party workers that they need not fear and rather should continue working for the party in a fearless manner. Such incidents cannot demoralise us.”

Party workers responded with slogans in support of the BJP. They said that they will not rest till justice is not delivered in the case of assault on Narang.

The BJP workers had heated arguments with some shopkeepers but situation did not go out of hand due to heavy police presence. SSP Fazilka Harjit Singh, DIG Hardyal Singh Mann and many other officers were present on the occasion at various locations of the town.

Meanwhile in circuit house Ludhiana, a state-level meeting of BJP leaders took place in which state president Ashwani Sharma stated that the Capt Amarinder Singh’s government had failed “miserably” in governing the state.

Presiding over the meeting with core committee members and senior workers, Sharma said that the BJP will not get scared by “arm twisting of the Capt-led state government.”

In Haryana, BJP workers staged protests at district headquarters across the state Tuesday. In Hisar, farmers too staged protests against BJP leaders.

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said the Punjab government should take responsibility of the incident of assault on Narang. He also sought action against those responsible for the incident. At many places, heavy police force was deployed when the BJP workers staged protests. The BJP workers also staged march while raising slogans against the leaders of the Congress. A BJP spokesperson said the protests at all district headquarters took place peacefully.

However in Hisar, farmers announced burning effigy of the BJP leaders to protest “burning of an effigy of farmer leader Dharshan Pal by BJP workers”. Initially, farmers gathered in Krantiman Park of Hisar before moving to Sector 14 of the town. According to sources, the farmers broke a police barricade here to move to BJP office in the town. Sources said the agitators also burnt effigy of a senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders from Haryana urged protesters to exercise restraint while dealing with the protests of BJP. In an appeal to the farmers, Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, “The protests by the BJP may be opposed but peacefully. Slogans many be raised and black flags may be shown but without indulging in any type of quarrel.”