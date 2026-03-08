Assaulted by driver during taxi ride to Nainital, Delhi woman forced to hide near village for hours: police

Senior Superintendent of Police, Nainital, Manjunath T C, said a case was registered immediately, and the accused was arrested within 10 hours. (Photo: Screengrab from ANI)

A taxi driver was arrested in Nainital after he allegedly attempted to rape a tourist, assaulted her and robbed her phone after taking her to a deserted road instead of her destination in the district, police said.

According to police, the woman had travelled from Delhi to Haldwani on Thursday and hired a taxi to travel to Nainital later that night from Kathgodam. At 1.30 am, the taxi driver, identified as Deepak Singh Bora (39), allegedly diverted the vehicle from the route and instead drove towards a deserted road.

“The woman was noticing the diversion on the map and when she objected, he stopped the vehicle, jumped to her seat, assaulted her and allegedly attempted to rape her. She kicked him out of the car and beat him with her umbrella. She later ran away and hid behind a raised platform. He had also snatched her mobile phone to prevent her from recording the incident on camera,” said a police officer.