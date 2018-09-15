Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Assault case: Delhi court takes cognizance of charge sheet against BJP MLA O P Sharma

The incident was part of clashes that had taken place at Patiala House Courts here when then Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar, accused in a sedition case, was scheduled to be produced before court.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 15, 2018 6:10:36 pm
A Delhi court Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet against BJP MLA O P Sharma in a case of assault of CPI leader Ameeque Jamai on court premises in February 2016.

According to court sources, the chargesheet filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal says that Sharma and unidentified supporters beat up Jamai and threatened to kill him.

The court has now fixed September 26 for scrutiny of documents.

Sharma is booked under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

