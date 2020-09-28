Assam’s only woman CM Syeda Anwara Taimur passes away

Former CM of Assam Syeda Anwara Taimur (Photo: Twitter @pallablochandas)

Syeda Anwara Taimur, the only woman to have become the Chief Minister of Assam till now, passed away in Australia on Monday. She was 84.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Condolences to the family and well-wishers of former Assam CM, Syeda Anwara Taimur Ji. Her contributions towards Assam’s development will be remembered. May her soul rest in peace.”

Condolences to the family and well-wishers of former Assam CM, Syeda Anwara Taimur Ji. Her contributions towards Assam’s development will be remembered. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2020

Taimur, a Congress politician then, was the CM from December 1980 to June next year. At that time, the anti-foreigner movement in the state (1979-85) was at its peak.

Taimur became an MLA in 1972, 1978, 1983 and 1991; was a minister in Assam twice; and a Rajya Sabha MP twice (nominated in 1988 and elected in 2004).

In 2011, Taimur joined the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, reportedly after being denied a ticket from Congress.

“An able administrator and affable people’s person, Syeda Mam was the only woman CM of Assam. A 4-term MLA, she had an illustrious political career spanning over 4 decades. My prayers & condolences,” senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd